Wed. Mar 11th, 2026
Crime Irvine

New Yorker arrested by the Irvine Police for stealing iPhones from Apple stores

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 10, 2026

On Sunday, Spectrum police officers were called to the Apple Store after loss prevention detained a man who walked out with two display iPhones, according to the Irvine Police Department.

During the investigation, the police officers searched the suspect’s backpack and found seven additional iPhones that had been taken from Apple Stores across Southern California.

Serigne Fallou Niang, 18, from New York, was arrested for burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Serigne Fallou Niang, 18, faces significant legal penalties in California for his arrest on charges of burglarygrand theft, and receiving stolen property

Since he is 18 years old, he will be prosecuted as an adult rather than a juvenile. In California, the specific penalties for these crimes depend on whether they are charged as misdemeanors or felonies, a distinction often based on the value of the stolen items and the defendant’s prior record.

Potential Penalties by Charge

  • Burglary (Second-Degree/Commercial): Because the incident occurred at an Apple Store (a commercial establishment), it is classified as second-degree burglary.
    • Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail or state prison.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail.
    • Fine: Up to $10,000.
  • Grand Theft: This charge typically applies when the value of stolen property exceeds $950. Given that nine iPhones were involved, the total value likely far exceeds this threshold.
    • Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail.
    • Fine: Up to $10,000.
  • Receiving Stolen Property: This charge covers the seven additional iPhones found in his backpack.
    • Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail.
    • Fine: Up to $10,000. goldsteinlawgroup.comgoldsteinlawgroup.com +17

Additional Consequences

  • Restitution: Niang may be ordered to pay full restitution to Apple for the value of any unrecovered or damaged merchandise.
  • Probation: A judge may grant formal (felony) or informal (misdemeanor) probation in lieu of or in addition to jail time.
  • Criminal Record: A felony conviction would result in a permanent criminal record, which can severely limit future employment and housing opportunities.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

California Cochino Alert Crime Gavin Newsom Politics Republican Party

New petition demands that Gov. Newsom replace Parole Board that released violent sex offenders

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Costa Mesa Crime Drugs Federal Government Homeland Security ICE

Three drug dealers arrested by Costa Mesa and Anaheim police; $100K and Ketamine seized

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns OC Sheriff Orange County

Man asleep in a van arrested on felony drug and gun charges in coastal O.C.

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine

New Yorker arrested by the Irvine Police for stealing iPhones from Apple stores

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Cochino Alert Crime Gavin Newsom Politics Republican Party

New petition demands that Gov. Newsom replace Parole Board that released violent sex offenders

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Costa Mesa Crime Drugs Federal Government Homeland Security ICE

Three drug dealers arrested by Costa Mesa and Anaheim police; $100K and Ketamine seized

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns OC Sheriff Orange County

Man asleep in a van arrested on felony drug and gun charges in coastal O.C.

Mar 10, 2026 Art Pedroza