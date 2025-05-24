May recognized as Jewish American Heritage Month by the County of Orange

The Orange County Board of Supervisors recognized May as Jewish American Heritage Month this Tuesday, May 20.

Orange County’s Jewish population is diverse, with varying levels of religious observance, political views, and cultural backgrounds. Various factors, including political persecution, post-war migration, the growth of major industries, and the establishment of several organizations and institution shaped the Jewish Community in Orange County.

Orange County observes May as Jewish American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Jewish Americans to the nation and the county. The Orange County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed May 2025 as Jewish American Heritage Month. This proclamation honors the resilience, cultural pride, and enduring legacy of Jewish Americans, according to a resolution posted on the County of Orange website.

Here’s a more detailed look at the significance of this month:

National Recognition: Jewish American Heritage Month is a national observance recognized by the President each year.

Celebrating Contributions: The month is a time to highlight the diverse and impactful contributions of Jewish Americans to American life, including their roles in culture, history, science, government, and more.

Educational and Community Events: The UC Irvine Office of Inclusive Excellence and other organizations host educational programs, exhibits, and community events to foster understanding and appreciation of the Jewish American experience.

Reflecting on Challenges: The month also provides an opportunity to reflect on the history of antisemitism and the challenges faced by Jewish Americans, while also celebrating their resilience.

Orange County's Support: The County of Orange recognizes the importance of Jewish American Heritage Month and strives to create a more inclusive and understanding community.

Local Events: The Jewish Federation of Orange County and other local organizations may host events to mark the month, including talks, workshops, and cultural celebrations.

Perception of Antisemitism in American Political Parties:

A 2020 American Jewish Committee (AJC) survey found that 37% of American Jews believed the Democratic Party held "a lot" (11%) or "some" (26%) antisemitic views. This is significantly lower than the 69% who believed the Republican Party held "a lot" (27%) or "some" (42%) antisemitic views.

This is significantly lower than the 69% who believed the Republican Party held “a lot” (27%) or “some” (42%) antisemitic views. However, the same survey found that 66% of Orthodox Jews (a demographic that often leans more conservative) believed the Democratic Party had at least some antisemitic views, compared to 22% who believed that of the Republican Party. This highlights how perceptions can vary within the Jewish community itself.

Views on Israel and Antisemitism:

Pew Research Center data from April 2025 shows that Democrats are much more likely to express unfavorable opinions of Israel than Republicans (69% vs. 37%). While criticism of Israeli government policies is not inherently antisemitic, organizations like the ADL and AJC have noted a rise in antisemitic incidents that are often tied to anti-Israel rhetoric, particularly since October 7, 2023. Some polls suggest a belief among many American Jews that anti-Zionism (opposition to the existence of Israel) can be a form of antisemitism. Surveys indicate that a large majority of Americans, including some Democrats, condemn statements like "Israel has no right to exist" as antisemitic.

While criticism of Israeli government policies is not inherently antisemitic, organizations like the ADL and AJC have noted a rise in antisemitic incidents that are often tied to anti-Israel rhetoric, particularly since October 7, 2023. Some polls suggest a belief among many American Jews that anti-Zionism (opposition to the existence of Israel) can be a form of antisemitism. Surveys indicate that a large majority of Americans, including some Democrats, condemn statements like “Israel has no right to exist” as antisemitic.

Here is a summary of the antisemitic incidents in Orange County for the past year (2023, as detailed reports for all of 2024 are not yet fully released by all entities):

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Orange County/Long Beach:

In 2023, there were 88 recorded antisemitic incidents in the Orange County & Long Beach area. This marked a significant increase from 55 incidents in 2022.

These incidents included: 59 incidents of harassment 27 incidents of vandalism

The ADL noted a massive spike in antisemitic incidents following the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel. Nationally, antisemitic incidents surged to historic levels in 2023, with California having the highest number of recorded incidents among all states.

According to the Orange County’s 2023 Hate Crime Report (from county officials):

The county's report found there were 14 anti-Jewish hate crimes in Orange County in 2023.

in Orange County in 2023. It’s important to note that the county’s report indicates that this number may be underrepresented as some cities partially reported data for 2023. Also, the county report focuses on “hate crimes” (criminal offenses), while the ADL’s “incidents” can include harassment and vandalism that may not rise to the level of a prosecutable crime.

Key Takeaways:

Both sources indicate that Jewish people were a significant target of hate activity in Orange County in the past year.

The ADL’s broader “incidents” report suggests a much higher frequency of antisemitic acts compared to the county’s “hate crimes” report. This highlights that many acts of hate and bias, while harmful, may not be classified as criminal offenses.

The period following October 7, 2023, saw a noticeable increase in antisemitic activity.

