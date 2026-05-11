L.A. catalytic converter thieves who covered up their license plate arrested in Orange County

In the early morning hours, a police officer patrolling a residential neighborhood spotted a suspicious vehicle driving with its license plate covered, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the two occupants were detained without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located multiple burglary tools and other items commonly associated with catalytic converter thefts.

Both subjects, who were from Los Angeles, were arrested and booked on multiple charges.

Thanks to the proactive patrol efforts of the police officers, multiple crimes were likely prevented before most of the city even woke up. Excellent work!

Suspects arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft in Orange County face a range of criminal penalties, while residents can take several physical and preventative steps to secure their vehicles.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

In California, suspects caught with burglary tools and suspected of catalytic converter theft typically face misdemeanor charges. Potential penalties include:

Possession of Burglary Tools (PC 466): Conviction can result in up to six months in county jail , a fine of up to $1,000 , and summary probation.

Conviction can result in up to , a fine of up to , and summary probation. Theft and Possession Laws: Depending on the value of the stolen parts and prior history, charges can escalate to grand theft (felony). Under Assembly Bill 641 , individuals caught with nine or more cut catalytic converters without a license can be charged with illegal automobile dismantling.

Depending on the value of the stolen parts and prior history, charges can escalate to grand theft (felony). Under , individuals caught with nine or more cut catalytic converters without a license can be charged with illegal automobile dismantling. Local Ordinances: Many Orange County cities, such as Irvine and Mission Viejo, have enacted ordinances making it illegal to possess a catalytic converter without proof of ownership, punishable by fines up to $1,000 or jail time. The City of Santa Ana does not currently have its own specific municipal ordinance banning the possession of detached catalytic converters, though several of its neighbors do. Instead, law enforcement in Santa Ana relies on California state laws to prosecute these crimes. That is to be expected as several Santa Ana City Council Members, including Jessie Lopez, Ben Vazquez and Johnathan Hernandez, regularly vote against further punishments of criminals.

Protection Strategies for Residents

To deter thieves, who can remove a converter in seconds, experts recommend the following: [1, 2]

Physical Deterrents: Install a catalytic converter lock , metal shield, or cage (e.g., CatClamp or Cat Shield) to make removal much more difficult.

Install a , metal shield, or cage (e.g., CatClamp or Cat Shield) to make removal much more difficult. Engraving: Etch your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate number onto the converter. This makes the part traceable and harder for thieves to sell to reputable recyclers.

Etch your or license plate number onto the converter. This makes the part traceable and harder for thieves to sell to reputable recyclers. Parking Habits: Park in a locked garage whenever possible. If parking outside, choose well-lit, high-traffic areas or park close to curbs to limit undercarriage access.

Park in a whenever possible. If parking outside, choose well-lit, high-traffic areas or park close to curbs to limit undercarriage access. Alarm Sensitivity: Adjust your car alarm to trigger upon vibration, which can alert you if someone begins sawing under the vehicle.

Crime Frequency in Orange County

While national and state trends showed a significant decline in 2024 (down 74% according to some insurance data), theft remains a persistent issue in Southern California.

Regional Hotspot: Los Angeles and Orange County have consistently ranked as top areas for catalytic converter theft claims in the U.S..

Los Angeles and Orange County have consistently ranked as top areas for catalytic converter theft claims in the U.S.. Rising Trends: Historical data from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department showed reports in their jurisdiction jumped from just 46 in 2018 to 1,149 in 2022 .

Historical data from the showed reports in their jurisdiction jumped from just 46 in 2018 to . Recent Rebounds: Some reports indicate a potential rebound in 2025 and 2026 driven by fluctuating prices for the precious metals (platinum, palladium, and rhodium) found inside the converters

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