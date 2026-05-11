O.C. woman arrested after using a stolen credit card to pay off her parking tickets

About two weeks ago, a suspect rummaged through a vehicle at The Marketplace and stole a credit card along with other personal items, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The stolen credit card was later used for fraudulent purchases, and in a bold financial decision, to pay off outstanding parking tickets!

That same evening, the suspect was stopped for having an expired license plate registration and she then told the officer that she had already paid off her parking tickets.

A few days later, the victim discovered their card was stolen and reported it. The detectives reviewed surveillance footage and connected the suspect to the fraudulent transactions.

Tarryn Harlee Repass, 32, of Orange, was arrested for burglary, grand theft, and identity theft.

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