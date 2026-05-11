Mon. May 11th, 2026
Crime Irvine Orange

O.C. woman arrested after using a stolen credit card to pay off her parking tickets

ByArt Pedroza

May 11, 2026

About two weeks ago, a suspect rummaged through a vehicle at The Marketplace and stole a credit card along with other personal items, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The stolen credit card was later used for fraudulent purchases, and in a bold financial decision, to pay off outstanding parking tickets!

That same evening, the suspect was stopped for having an expired license plate registration and she then told the officer that she had already paid off her parking tickets.

A few days later, the victim discovered their card was stolen and reported it. The detectives reviewed surveillance footage and connected the suspect to the fraudulent transactions.

Tarryn Harlee Repass, 32, of Orange, was arrested for burglary, grand theft, and identity theft.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

automobiles Crime Fountain Valley Los Angeles County

L.A. catalytic converter thieves who covered up their license plate arrested in Orange County

May 11, 2026 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa Crime Motorcycles Public Safety

Three e-motorcycle riders fled from the police but were detained in Costa Mesa

May 9, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Tustin

A man was arrested after stealing clothing from a Kohl’s store in Irvine

May 8, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine Orange

O.C. woman arrested after using a stolen credit card to pay off her parking tickets

May 11, 2026 Art Pedroza
automobiles Crime Fountain Valley Los Angeles County

L.A. catalytic converter thieves who covered up their license plate arrested in Orange County

May 11, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Bicycles Santa Ana SAPD

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana today

May 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa Crime Motorcycles Public Safety

Three e-motorcycle riders fled from the police but were detained in Costa Mesa

May 9, 2026 Art Pedroza