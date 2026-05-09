Three e-motorcycle riders fled from the police but were detained in Costa Mesa

The Costa Mesa Police Department was out in full enforcement this week addressing community concerns regarding illegal electric motorcycles operating throughout the city.

Three electric motorcycle riders chose to flee from police officers, but motor officers safely detained all involved individuals.

All three electric motorcycles were impounded.

May is National Bike Safety month. As a reminder, electric motorcycles are not street legal and are prohibited on public roadways. The Traffic Safety Bureau will continue proactive enforcement efforts to keep the community and the streets of Costa Mesa safe.

In Costa Mesa and throughout California, operating illegal electric motorcycles—such as Surron or Talaria models—on public roads carries significant legal and financial consequences for both riders and their families.

Legal Penalties for the Suspects

Individuals caught operating these vehicles on public roadways face multiple citations and potential criminal charges:

Evading Police: Fleeing from officers is typically a misdemeanor (VC 2800.1), punishable by up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000. If the evasion is deemed reckless, it can be charged as a felony (VC 2800.2), carrying prison time and fines up to $10,000.

Fleeing from officers is typically a (VC 2800.1), punishable by up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000. If the evasion is deemed reckless, it can be charged as a (VC 2800.2), carrying prison time and fines up to $10,000. Operating Citations: Common citations include driving without a valid license or M1 endorsement (VC 12500), operating an unregistered vehicle (VC 4000), and lack of insurance (VC 16028).

Common citations include driving without a valid license or M1 endorsement (VC 12500), operating an unregistered vehicle (VC 4000), and lack of insurance (VC 16028). Impoundment: Vehicles are subject to immediate towing and impoundment. In some cases, a 30-day mandatory impound applies, with storage and towing fees often exceeding $1,000.

Vehicles are subject to immediate towing and impoundment. In some cases, a applies, with storage and towing fees often exceeding $1,000. License Impacts: For minors, these violations can result in the DMV delaying their ability to obtain a standard driver’s license for several years.

Penalties and Liability for Families

Parents and guardians are increasingly being held directly responsible for their children’s illegal operation of these vehicles:

Criminal Charges: Under California law, parents can face felony child endangerment (PC 273a) if they knowingly allow a minor to operate a high-powered, non-street-legal vehicle. In severe cases involving fatalities, parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter .

Under California law, parents can face (PC 273a) if they knowingly allow a minor to operate a high-powered, non-street-legal vehicle. In severe cases involving fatalities, parents have been charged with . Citations for Parents: Parents may be cited for knowingly permitting an unlicensed minor to drive (VC 14607), which carries base fines of approximately $500.

Parents may be cited for knowingly permitting an unlicensed minor to drive (VC 14607), which carries base fines of approximately $500. Civil Liability: California Vehicle Code Section 17708 makes parents “jointly and severally” liable for any damages caused by a minor’s negligent driving, even if the vehicle is not a traditional car.

Insurance Repercussions

Operating an illegal electric motorcycle creates a critical insurance gap:

No Coverage for Illegal Acts: Most standard auto or homeowner insurance policies do not cover accidents involving vehicles that are not street-legal or are being operated illegally on public roads.

Most standard auto or homeowner insurance policies do not cover accidents involving vehicles that are not street-legal or are being operated illegally on public roads. Uninsured Motorist Risk: Because these bikes cannot be registered as street vehicles, they often lack the required liability insurance. If an accident occurs, victims can sue for the parents’ personal assets.

Because these bikes cannot be registered as street vehicles, they often lack the required liability insurance. If an accident occurs, victims can sue for the parents’ personal assets. Premium Hikes: Any traffic citations issued will appear on the rider’s driving record, leading to significantly higher insurance premiums for future vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related