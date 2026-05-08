Fri. May 8th, 2026
Crime Irvine Tustin

A man was arrested after stealing clothing from a Kohl’s store in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

May 8, 2026

On Saturday, a man stole several items from a Kohl’s store in Irvine, according to the Irvine Police Department. The store is located at 14101 Jeffrey Rd.

The suspect walked in to the store with sandals and then ran away with shoes.

The IPD officers caught up to him and detained him.

Prubdeep Singh Brar, 26, of Tustin, was arrested for shoplifting, resisting arrest, giving false identification, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The name Prubdeep Singh Brar originates from the Punjab region of India and Pakistan. It is deeply rooted in the Punjabi Sikh community, specifically among the Jat clan. Brar is prominent Jat clan name from the Punjab region. Historically, the Brars were a lineage of warriors and powerful landowners.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the specific charges reported by the Irvine Police Department, the potential penalties for each offense are as follows:

  • Shoplifting (Penal Code 459.5): Typically a misdemeanor for thefts of $950 or less, punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Resisting Arrest (Penal Code 148(a)(1)): A misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Giving False Identification (Penal Code 148.9): This misdemeanor involves providing a fake name or another person’s identity to an officer and is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
  • Possessing Drug Paraphernalia (Health and Safety Code 11364): A misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Summary of Potential Legal Consequences

Beyond jail time and fines, a judge may impose additional conditions:

  • Summary Probation: Often lasting one to three years, requiring the defendant to comply with court orders like community service or theft diversion programs.
  • Civil Penalties: Kohl’s may send a Civil Demand Letter seeking restitution for the stolen items plus a penalty of up to $500.
  • Permanent Record: Convictions for “crimes of dishonesty,” such as giving false identification, can negatively impact future employment and professional licensing.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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