Armed convicted felon arrested again in west Orange County

On 4/29/2026, gang detectives were patrolling in the area of Goldenwest St and Natal Dr. when they contacted a subject, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Upon speaking with the subject it was determined he was a suspected gang member and a convicted felon.

Ultimately the detectives were able to conduct a search of the subject’s backpack and they located a loaded firearm.

The subject was arrested for multiple firearm related felonies and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Primary Felony Charges Faced by the Suspect

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Penal Code § 29800(a)(1)): This is a “straight felony,” meaning it cannot be reduced to a misdemeanor. A conviction typically carries a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

This is a “straight felony,” meaning it cannot be reduced to a misdemeanor. A conviction typically carries a sentence of in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (Penal Code § 25850): While sometimes a “wobbler,” it is generally charged as a felony when the person has a prior felony conviction or gang affiliation.

While sometimes a “wobbler,” it is generally charged as a felony when the person has a prior felony conviction or gang affiliation. Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person (Penal Code § 30305): It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess ammunition, and this is typically charged alongside the firearm possession.

Potential Enhancements and Aggravating Factors

Criminal Street Gang Enhancement (Penal Code § 186.22): Since the subject is a “suspected gang member,” prosecutors may seek an enhancement if they can prove the firearm possession was for the benefit of a gang. This can add two to four years to the base sentence.

Since the subject is a “suspected gang member,” prosecutors may seek an enhancement if they can prove the firearm possession was for the benefit of a gang. This can add to the base sentence. Prior “Strike” Convictions: If the subject’s previous felony qualifies as a “serious” or “violent” felony under California’s Three Strikes Law, the base sentence for the new charges could be doubled .

If the subject’s previous felony qualifies as a “serious” or “violent” felony under California’s Three Strikes Law, the base sentence for the new charges could be . Probation or Parole Violation: If the subject was already on supervision, they likely face an immediate “no-bail” hold and additional prison time for violating the terms of their release.

The subject was booked into the Orange County Jail. In similar Westminster Police Department cases, subjects have been charged with variations of these felonies including “possession of a firearm by a gang member”.

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