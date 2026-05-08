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automobiles Crime Los Angeles County OC Sheriff Orange County

L.A. man in a stolen vehicle arrested in coastal Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

May 8, 2026

A few weeks ago, Orange County Sheriff deputies were patrol checking the area of Scenic Drive and Cove Road when they located a suspicious vehicle parked in a handicap spot, according to Dana Point Police Services.

After conducting an on-scene investigation and running the license plate, deputies confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles County.

Deputies approached the driver of the vehicle and subsequently arrested him for possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The vehicle was recovered and removed from the statewide stolen vehicle system.

Based on the details in the image provided by Dana Point Police Services, the car recovered in the background appears to be a Volkswagen Tiguan. The market value of a second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan (model years 2018–2023) generally ranges from $10,000 to $26,000, depending on its trim level, mileage, and condition.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect arrested by Dana Point Police Services faces charges for two distinct but related offenses under California law: taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both charges are “wobblers,” meaning they can be prosecuted as either misdemeanors or felonies depending on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the case.The potential penalties for these offenses include:

Taking a Vehicle Without Consent (VC 10851)

Commonly known as “joyriding,” this charge applies when a person takes or drives a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

  • Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
  • Felony: 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail or state prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.
  • Enhanced Penalties: If the vehicle was a marked law enforcement vehicle, an ambulance, or a vehicle specifically for transporting disabled persons, the maximum felony sentence increases to four years. Given the suspect was found parked in a handicap spot, prosecutors could potentially seek these higher penalties if the vehicle itself was specifically modified for disabled transport.

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (PC 496d)

This charge involves receiving, buying, or concealing a vehicle known to be stolen.

  • Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Felony: 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Additional Consequences

  • Prior Convictions: Each prior felony conviction for vehicle theft or receiving a stolen vehicle can add one mandatory year to a new state prison sentence.
  • Driving Privileges: A conviction may lead to an indefinite suspension or revocation of the suspect’s driver’s license.
  • Restitution: The suspect may be ordered to pay civil restitution to the owner for any damage or loss of value to the vehicle.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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