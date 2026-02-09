Mon. Feb 9th, 2026
Buena Park Jobs Orange County

Knott's Berry Farm National Hiring Week set for Feb. 14 to 22

By Art Pedroza

Feb 9, 2026

Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating National Hiring Week for the 2026 season from February 14 to February 22, 2026. During this week-long blitz, the park aims to fill hundreds of seasonal roles with competitive starting pay of $16.90 per hour and the potential for same-day job offers. 

Application Details

  • Requirement: Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old.
  • Process: You must apply online first to schedule an in-person interview appointment.
  • Walk-ins: Walk-in applications are not accepted; an online application and scheduled appointment are required to participate in the hiring event. 

Available Positions

The park is hiring for a wide variety of seasonal and part-time roles, including: 

  • Operations: Ride Operators, Lifeguards, and Parking Lot Team Members.
  • Guest Experience: Food & Beverage Associates, Merchandise Sales, and Games Associates.
  • Park Services: Security Associates, Park Services Attendants, and Guest Services. 

Employee Perks & Benefits

Working at Knott’s Berry Farm during the 2026 season includes several incentives: 

  • Free Admission: Complimentary entry to Knott’s Berry FarmKnott’s Soak City, and other Six Flags/Cedar Fair parks.
  • Discounts: 20% off food and 20% off merchandise within the park.
  • Exclusive Events: Access to associate-only ride nights, game nights, and free food events.
  • Training: Paid training and free uniforms provided for all positions. 

