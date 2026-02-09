Cubebotics Weekends returns to the Discovery Cube Orange County

Cubebotics Weekends is back at the Discovery Cube Orange County, but with more dates and even more exciting, hands-on robotics adventures!

Sponsored by Southern California Edison and U.S. Bank, Cubebotics participants will dive into the world of robotics through hands-on coding, building, and problem-solving challenges that make learning exciting and interactive.

Cubebotics immerses kids ages 6–12 in the world of robotics and technology through engaging activities, friendly competition, and interactive learning. This program is designed to inspire future engineers and innovators by offering hands-on exposure to robotics and programming, all guided by expert instructors.

Dates: February 14-16, 21-22, 28, March 1.

Cubeotics Activities

Sphero Mini Golf Course Competition: Guests will navigate their sphero mini golf ball through a series of obstacle courses designed to test programming skills and creativity.

Indi Cars Challenge: Guests will program indi cars to navigate through various terrains and obstacles. Each group of guests will receive an indi car robot and a set of color tiles.

Dash Robots: Guests will receive a dash robot and an iPad. They can freely drive their dash robot around a simple track.

Robot Mouse: Guests will program a robot mouse to move through a mouse trap obstacle course on mats.

Claw Machine: Guests will get to pick a prize once they have completed the challenges.

Drones *NEW: Guests will learn how to code, operate a drone through a practice station, and take their drone through a competition course.

The Discovery Cube Orange County is located at 2500 N. Main Street Santa Ana, CA 92705.

Cubebotics Middle School Challenge Registration

Get ready to compete, code, and conquer at Discovery Cube Orange County’s Cubebotics Middle School Challenge! Participants are invited to put their robotics skills to the test in an exciting tournament designed for young innovators.

Competition Information

When: Saturday, February 21

Location: Flex Space next to Sea Lab

1st Tournament: 5th and 6th graders (check-in begins at 9:30 AM)

2nd Tournament: 7th and 8th graders (check-in begins at 1:00 PM)

***Participants must bring their own 150g Turnabot and will compete in grade-level tournaments. Each participant receives two complimentary tickets to Discovery Cube for themselves and an adult chaperone. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so RSVP is required to secure your place in the challenge! Register here to get started!

What kids can learn at Cubebotics Weekend

Programs like Cubebotics at Discovery Cube Orange County offer children a unique blend of fun and foundational skill-building that can have a lasting impact on their development.

Key benefits for kids participating in this type of programming include:

Development of Problem-Solving and Critical Thinking : Activities like the Sphero Mini Golf Course and Robot Mouse maze challenge kids to analyze obstacles and systematically find solutions. This iterative process of “design, build, test, and refine” mirrors real-world engineering cycles.

: Activities like the and maze challenge kids to analyze obstacles and systematically find solutions. This iterative process of “design, build, test, and refine” mirrors real-world engineering cycles. Hands-on Coding and Computational Thinking : Participants learn the logic behind programming by breaking large problems into smaller, sequential steps. Using Indi Cars with color tiles provides a screen-free introduction to sequencing and cause-and-effect before transitioning to app-based coding.

: Participants learn the logic behind programming by breaking large problems into smaller, sequential steps. Using with color tiles provides a screen-free introduction to sequencing and cause-and-effect before transitioning to app-based coding. Fostering Creativity and Innovation : With no single “right” way to navigate the challenges, kids are encouraged to think outside the box. Designing custom drone flight paths or obstacle courses allows them to turn their own imaginative ideas into reality.

: With no single “right” way to navigate the challenges, kids are encouraged to think outside the box. Designing custom drone flight paths or obstacle courses allows them to turn their own imaginative ideas into reality. Boosting Confidence and Resilience : Successfully programming a robot to complete a task provides instant, positive feedback, which builds self-reliance. When things don’t work as expected, kids learn that “failure” is simply a necessary step toward a solution, fostering a growth mindset .

: Successfully programming a robot to complete a task provides instant, positive feedback, which builds self-reliance. When things don’t work as expected, kids learn that “failure” is simply a necessary step toward a solution, fostering a . Introduction to Future Careers : Early exposure to robotics can spark a lifelong interest in STEM fields like aerospace engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence. Guided by expert instructors, kids can begin to see themselves as future engineers and innovators.

: Early exposure to robotics can spark a lifelong interest in STEM fields like aerospace engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence. Guided by expert instructors, kids can begin to see themselves as future engineers and innovators. Improved Collaboration and Communication: Many challenges require kids to work in groups, teaching them how to share ideas, delegate tasks, and work toward a common goal.

