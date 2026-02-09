Santa Ana man gets 15 years in prison for a fatal gang-related shooting

Alex Hernandez, a 22-year-old man, pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Luis Garcia a 21-year-old resident of Santa Ana. He likely got credit for time served. He has been behind bars since July 15, 2022.

Hernandez accepted a plea deal that included pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a gun. A murder charge with a sentencing enhancement for discharge of a gun causing death was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:13 p.m., Santa Ana Police Communications received a call from a citizen reporting a male on the east side of the street at Grand Avenue/McFadden Avenue bleeding. Officers responded and located a male down in the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Luis Garcia (21) of Santa Ana by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

The SAPD investigation said that the shooting was gang-related.

Homicide detectives developed leads and identified the suspect to be Alex Hernandez (19) of Santa Ana.

Hernandez will be 37 years-old when he finally gets out of prison. This murder ruined the prime years of his life. Even worse his victim will never enjoy life again. 15 years seems like a rather short sentence.

