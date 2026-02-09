Better Buzz Coffee now open in Santa Ana near Santa Ana College

Better Buzz Coffee is now open in Santa Ana at 1601 N Bristol St., officially launching on January 28, 2026. This new location features a full cafe and a drive-thru, serving the Floral Park and Washington Square communities daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

They celebrated their grand opening on January 28 and received a a certificate of recognition from Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Hernandez.

Menu Highlights

The Santa Ana location offers a variety of signature handcrafted drinks, fresh food, and exclusive limited-time offerings.

Signature Drinks: The “Best Drink Ever” (classic Americano with signature creamy vanilla), Horchata Iced Latte, and Hazelnut Divinity.

Limited-Time Exclusives: For the grand opening, the shop featured a "Cream Puff Best Drink Ever" and a "Banana Pudding Cold Cream".

Fresh Eats: Freshly made breakfast and lunch sandwiches (like the Better Breakfast sandwich), acai bowls, 3-seed avocado toast, and various pastries.

Specialty Beverages: Nitro Cold Brew on tap, Matcha and Lavender Tea Lattes, and "Buzz Energy" drinks in flavors like Prickly in Pink Mojito.

Reviews and Amenities

Vibe: Customers have noted the staff is high-energy, friendly, and efficient. The shop is described as having a casual and welcoming atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Service Options: Offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, and a convenient drive-thru.

Accessibility: Features wheelchair-accessible parking and entrances.

Features wheelchair-accessible parking and entrances. Tip: It is recommended to order online ahead of time during peak hours to avoid longer waits in the drive-thru line.

Better Buzz is a private, family-owned corporation headquartered in San Diego, California.

About the Company

Founding: The company was started in 2002 by then-college students Tim Langdon and Stephanie Garden as a small coffee cart in a San Diego business park.

Expansion: It has grown from that single cart into a rapidly expanding chain with over 42 locations across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Vertical Integration: Better Buzz operates its own production roastery in Vista, CA. They roast and deliver fresh beans weekly to all their cafes to maintain quality control.

Sustainability: The company is a certified organic coffee roaster (CCOF) and prioritizes sourcing Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance coffees.

The company is a (CCOF) and prioritizes sourcing and coffees. Philosophy: Their mission, centered on the tagline “Life’s Better Buzzed,” focuses on combining high-energy customer service with a “third wave” craft coffee experience.

Recent Growth

Better Buzz is currently one of the fastest-growing independent coffee brands in the U.S.. After doubling its store count between 2022 and 2024, the company aims to reach 48 locations by the end of 2025.

Consumers often choose Better Buzz Coffee over Starbucks for its emphasis on small-batch quality and its high-energy, boutique atmosphere.

Primary Reasons for Preference

Coffee Quality: Better Buzz is a certified organic roaster that delivers fresh beans to its stores weekly. Many customers report their roasts taste less bitter and have more nuanced flavor profiles compared to Starbucks’ mainstream options.

Innovation: The menu features unique, "buzz-worthy" signature drinks like the "Best Drink Ever" (a classic Americano with signature creamy vanilla) and the Horchata Iced Latte.

Fresh Food: Unlike Starbucks, which primarily uses flash-heated frozen items, Better Buzz focuses on freshly prepared food, including made-to-order breakfast sandwiches with real eggs, acai bowls, and locally sourced pastries.

Atmosphere: Locations are designed with a modern, "Instagrammable" aesthetic, often featuring industrial elements, neon signs, and unique seating like porch swings.

Locations are designed with a , often featuring industrial elements, neon signs, and unique seating like porch swings. Local Brand Appeal: As a growing Southern California company, many patrons prefer supporting a family-owned, non-franchised business over a global corporation.

Trade-offs to Consider

Higher Pricing: Specialty drinks at Better Buzz can be significantly more expensive, often reaching $8–$9 per latte .

Upcharges: Better Buzz typically charges extra for milk alternatives (e.g., oat or almond milk), whereas some other chains have begun waiving these fees.

