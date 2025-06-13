ICE activity spotted in Fullerton; protest brewing

The Fullerton Police Department is aware of a possible protest today in the area of Highland Ave. and Valencia Dr.

They are monitoring these events and will provide updated information when it becomes available.

According to a Facebook post today, ICE is in the City of Fullerton at:

Sam’s club

Cal State Fullerton

By Nutwood and State College

The Fullerton Police Department respects everyone’s First Amendment Rights to peaceful protest, and we encourage all those who participate to exercise those rights peacefully; however, the Fullerton Police Department will not tolerate acts of crime, violence, or disorder within the City of Fullerton.

Here’s a breakdown of the penalties for unlawful assembly, public vandalism, and assaulting officers in Fullerton, California, based on current California law:

1. Unlawful Assembly

Under California Penal Code §§ 407–408, an unlawful assembly occurs when:

Two or more people gather to commit an unlawful act, or

They gather to do a lawful act in a violent, boisterous, or tumultuous manner.

Penalties:

Classified as a misdemeanor

Up to 6 months in county jail

And/or a fine up to $1,000 1 2

2. Public Vandalism

Covered under California Penal Code § 594, vandalism includes defacing, damaging, or destroying property.

Penalties depend on the damage amount:

Less than $400 : Misdemeanor Up to 1 year in county jail Fine up to $1,000 (or $5,000 if prior vandalism conviction)

: Misdemeanor $400 or more : Felony Up to 3 years in state prison Fine up to $10,000 (or $50,000 if damage exceeds $10,000)

: Felony

3. Assaulting a Police Officer

This is a serious offense under Penal Code §§ 241(c) and 243(c).

If no serious injury:

Misdemeanor Up to 1 year in county jail Fine up to $2,000



If serious bodily injury occurs:

Felony 2 to 4 years in state prison Possible strike under California’s Three Strikes Law



