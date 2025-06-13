ICE activity spotted in Fullerton; protest brewing

The Fullerton Police Department is aware of a possible protest today in the area of Highland Ave. and Valencia Dr.
They are monitoring these events and will provide updated information when it becomes available.
According to a Facebook post today, ICE is in the City of Fullerton at:
- Sam’s club
- Cal State Fullerton
- By Nutwood and State College
The Fullerton Police Department respects everyone’s First Amendment Rights to peaceful protest, and we encourage all those who participate to exercise those rights peacefully; however, the Fullerton Police Department will not tolerate acts of crime, violence, or disorder within the City of Fullerton.
Here’s a breakdown of the penalties for unlawful assembly, public vandalism, and assaulting officers in Fullerton, California, based on current California law:
1. Unlawful Assembly
Under California Penal Code §§ 407–408, an unlawful assembly occurs when:
- Two or more people gather to commit an unlawful act, or
- They gather to do a lawful act in a violent, boisterous, or tumultuous manner.
Penalties:
2. Public Vandalism
Covered under California Penal Code § 594, vandalism includes defacing, damaging, or destroying property.
Penalties depend on the damage amount:
- Less than $400: Misdemeanor
- Up to 1 year in county jail
- Fine up to $1,000 (or $5,000 if prior vandalism conviction)
- $400 or more: Felony
- Up to 3 years in state prison
- Fine up to $10,000 (or $50,000 if damage exceeds $10,000)
3. Assaulting a Police Officer
This is a serious offense under Penal Code §§ 241(c) and 243(c).
If no serious injury:
- Misdemeanor
- Up to 1 year in county jail
- Fine up to $2,000
If serious bodily injury occurs:
- Felony
- 2 to 4 years in state prison
- Possible strike under California’s Three Strikes Law