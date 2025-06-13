Fri. Jun 13th, 2025
ICE activity spotted in Fullerton; protest brewing

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 13, 2025

The Fullerton Police Department is aware of a possible protest today in the area of Highland Ave. and Valencia Dr.

They are monitoring these events and will provide updated information when it becomes available.

According to a Facebook post today, ICE is in the City of Fullerton at:

  • Sam’s club
  • Cal State Fullerton
  • By Nutwood and State College

The Fullerton Police Department respects everyone’s First Amendment Rights to peaceful protest, and we encourage all those who participate to exercise those rights peacefully; however, the Fullerton Police Department will not tolerate acts of crime, violence, or disorder within the City of Fullerton.

Here’s a breakdown of the penalties for unlawful assemblypublic vandalism, and assaulting officers in Fullerton, California, based on current California law:

1. Unlawful Assembly

Under California Penal Code §§ 407–408, an unlawful assembly occurs when:

  • Two or more people gather to commit an unlawful act, or
  • They gather to do a lawful act in a violent, boisterous, or tumultuous manner.

Penalties:

  • Classified as a misdemeanor
  • Up to 6 months in county jail
  • And/or a fine up to $1,000 1 2

2. Public Vandalism

Covered under California Penal Code § 594, vandalism includes defacing, damaging, or destroying property.

Penalties depend on the damage amount:

  • Less than $400: Misdemeanor
    • Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Fine up to $1,000 (or $5,000 if prior vandalism conviction)
  • $400 or more: Felony
    • Up to 3 years in state prison
    • Fine up to $10,000 (or $50,000 if damage exceeds $10,000)

3. Assaulting a Police Officer

This is a serious offense under Penal Code §§ 241(c) and 243(c).

If no serious injury:

  • Misdemeanor
    • Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Fine up to $2,000

If serious bodily injury occurs:

  • Felony
    • 2 to 4 years in state prison
    • Possible strike under California’s Three Strikes Law

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
