Armed Texas felon arrested after police chase linked to O.C. leaf blower theft

On June 13, 2025, police officers arrested two individuals —one of whom has a history of leaf blower thefts—following a high-speed chase tied to the theft of a gardener’s leaf blower, leading to the recovery of a loaded gun and lockdowns at Dwyer and Smith Elementary Schools, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Yorktown and Goldenwest regarding the theft of a leaf blower from a gardener’s truck.

The suspects had fled before officers arrived, but a description of the suspect vehicle and a partial license plate were provided.

Approximately 30 minutes later, an officer located the vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop. However, the vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued. As the pursuit approached downtown, officers canceled it due to the suspect’s erratic driving.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, but witnesses pointed officers in the suspects’ direction. For safety reasons, Dwyer and Smith Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspects.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend both suspects after a containment was set up.

A loaded firearm and the stolen leaf blower were recovered from the vehicle.

One of the suspects, a male convicted felon, has an extensive criminal history, including prior arrests in Florida related to leaf blower theft and an active warrant for narcotics in Texas.

Clayton Lohman, 27, of Florida (male) – booked for felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading, petty theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, delaying or obstructing an officer, and possession of a loaded firearm in public.

Kurstin Pulliam, 28, of Texas (female) – booked for conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The investigation remains ongoing and no additional details will be released at this time.

