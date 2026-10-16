Free Filipino American Comedy Festival set for three-day run in Orange County

Orange County’s comedy scene is about to get a distinctly Filipino American flavor as the inaugural Orange County Fil-Am Fun Fest arrives October 22-24, offering three nights of free stand-up comedy, improv, sketch performances and live entertainment across Orange County.

Organizers hope the festival will not only showcase Filipino American talent but also strengthen community ties through comedy, culture and creativity. With admission free at all three venues, the event is designed to be accessible to residents throughout the region.

“We’re excited to bring Filipino American comedians and performers together and create something that celebrates our culture while welcoming the entire community,” festival organizer Erik Escobar said in a press release. “We want people to come out, discover new talent, support local venues, and have a great time.”

The festival will take place at three Orange County venues:

Saturday’s activities will also feature mixers, screenings and an open mic session, providing additional opportunities for networking and collaboration among performers and audience members.

Festival information and updates are available on Instagram.

A Showcase of Filipino American Talent

Based on festival promotional materials, performers are expected to include:

Jay Aquino

Ay Nako

Brown Velvet Improv

PJ Butta

DB

Manny Cabrera

Aleesa Calalas

Hernie Castillo

Casey Clark

Chelsea Cruz

Erik Escobar

Rhoda Gravador

John Gill

Sharara Lohi

Elvin Maglinte

Kitty Pine

Rex Ramirez

Joy Regullano

Camino Soul

Valerie Vibar

Filipino Americans Have Helped Shape Modern American Comedy

While Filipino American comedians have often been underrepresented in mainstream entertainment, they have built a strong presence in stand-up comedy, television writing, improv and sketch comedy over the last several decades.

Among the most influential Filipino American comedians are:

Rex Navarrete, often regarded as one of the pioneers of Filipino American stand-up comedy in the United States. He and Jo Koy, in particular, helped prove that Filipino-centered comedy could attract mainstream audiences while remaining authentic to Filipino culture and family experiences.

Jo Koy is arguably the most commercially successful Filipino American comedian, whose sold-out arena tours and Netflix specials have introduced Filipino culture to mainstream audiences.

Ron Josol, whose stand-up career spans North America and Asia.

Jo Koy,

JR De Guzman, known for blending music and stand-up comedy.

Kevin Camia, Andrew Orolfo, Edwin San Juan and Jason Cheny, all of whom have built sizable followings on the national comedy circuit.

The growth of Filipino American comedy festivals in California reflects a broader trend toward creating spaces where diverse voices can share their experiences and connect with audiences.

Why Comedy Festivals Matter

Comedy may seem like simple entertainment, but research has consistently shown that laughter can provide meaningful social and psychological benefits.

Some of the benefits associated with attending live comedy events include:

Reduced stress and anxiety.

Increased feelings of social connection.

Opportunities to meet new people and build community.

Support for local businesses and entertainment venues.

Exposure to different cultural perspectives and life experiences.

Improved mood and emotional well-being.

Live comedy also offers something increasingly rare in the digital age: a shared, in-person experience where strangers can laugh together and discover common ground.

That community-building aspect appears to be central to the mission of the Orange County Fil-Am Fun Fest, which aims to celebrate Filipino American culture while welcoming audience members of all backgrounds.

Event Details

What: 2026 Orange County Fil-Am Fun Fest

When: October 22-24, 2026

Where: Anaheim, San Clemente and Placentia

Cost: Free admission

More Information: https://www.instagram.com/filamfunfest/

With three nights of free entertainment, a lineup featuring performers from Southern California and beyond, and a spotlight on Filipino American culture, the inaugural Orange County Fil-Am Fun Fest could become one of Orange County’s most unique community events this fall.

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