OCDA clears deputies who shot Ahmed Williams after a double-stabbing in south OC

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has released its findings in the August 20, 2023 officer-involved shooting of Ahmed Williams, concluding that Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies Shane Johnson and Dante Jiron acted lawfully and reasonably when they opened fire on Williams moments after forcing entry into a Lake Forest apartment where they believed another victim was still alive and in danger.

According to the OCDA investigation, the violence began shortly before noon at the Crestwood Apartments on Osterman Road in Lake Forest. Williams, then 25 years old, suddenly attacked his sisters inside the family’s third-floor apartment. One sister suffered multiple stab wounds but managed to escape the apartment. After chasing her into the parking lot and stabbing her again, Williams returned to the apartment where his second sister remained inside.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a second female was believed to still be trapped inside with the suspect. Faced with what they considered an active life-threatening emergency, deputies moved to breach the apartment. As the door opened, deputies encountered Williams standing approximately 15 to 20 feet away holding two knives. Investigators determined that Williams ignored commands to drop the weapons and appeared poised to throw one of the knives while assuming what deputies described as an aggressive stance.

Deputy Johnson fired 10 rounds from his service pistol while Deputy Jiron fired five rounds from his patrol rifle. Williams was struck multiple times but survived. When deputies entered the apartment, they discovered the second sister dead from multiple stab wounds.

The OCDA found that both deputies reasonably believed Williams posed an imminent threat to their lives and potentially to others inside the apartment. Prosecutors concluded there was no basis for criminal charges against either deputy because the shooting was justified under California law governing self-defense and defense of others.

Williams Eventually Pleaded Guilty

Although Williams survived the shooting, he was later charged with murder and attempted murder. On April 17, 2026, he pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Interestingly, the OCDA report notes that Williams had no prior criminal record before the attack. Toxicology testing conducted after the shooting found no alcohol or controlled substances in his system, suggesting drugs were not a factor in the violence.

Police Shootings Remain Relatively Rare Compared to Overall Law Enforcement Contacts

Officer-involved shootings remain among the most scrutinized incidents in Orange County law enforcement. While they generate significant public attention, they represent a tiny fraction of the millions of annual contacts between police officers and residents.

The Orange County District Attorney maintains a dedicated archive of officer-involved shooting investigations. The archive currently contains more than 200 completed shooting reviews spanning multiple agencies and decades, illustrating how frequently prosecutors independently examine these incidents.

Recent cases reviewed by the OCDA commonly involve suspects armed with firearms, knives, or other deadly weapons, including incidents in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Laguna Hills, and unincorporated areas patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department.

Which Orange County Cities See the Most Police Shootings?

Orange County does not publish a single countywide ranking of officer-involved shootings by city. However, a review of publicly reported shootings, OCDA investigations, and agency records consistently shows that the highest numbers tend to occur in the county’s largest jurisdictions and areas with the highest call volumes.

The cities most frequently appearing in officer-involved shooting reports include:

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Garden Grove

Fullerton

Orange

In addition, incidents involving the Orange County Sheriff’s Department frequently occur in contract cities and unincorporated communities including Laguna Hills, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, and Mission Viejo.

The pattern largely mirrors population size and law-enforcement activity. Anaheim and Santa Ana are Orange County’s two largest cities and generate some of the highest numbers of police calls, arrests, and violent crime investigations.

How Orange County Compares Nationally

Nationally, police officers fatally shoot roughly 1,000 or more individuals every year in the United States, according to the long-running fatal police shooting database assembled by The Washington Post. The database documented an upward trend over the past decade and recorded more than 8,000 fatal police shootings nationwide since 2015.

The Washington Post found that police nationwide typically shoot and kill more than 1,000 people annually. Most individuals fatally shot are male, and more than half are between the ages of 20 and 40.

Compared to major metropolitan regions such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, or New York, Orange County experiences a relatively modest number of officer-involved shootings. Nonetheless, each incident triggers extensive investigation by prosecutors, internal affairs investigators, homicide detectives, and often independent review bodies.

Most Orange County Police Shootings Involve Armed Suspects

A review of recent Orange County shootings shows a recurring pattern. Many incidents involve suspects who are:

Armed with firearms

Armed with knives or edged weapons

Actively assaulting civilians

Threatening officers

Experiencing mental health crises

Under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Examples include the fatal hostage situation involving Henry Gonzalez Jr. in Santa Ana, armed confrontations in Laguna Hills, and multiple officer-involved shootings investigated by the Anaheim Police Department.

The Ahmed Williams case fits squarely within that pattern. According to prosecutors, deputies were confronted with an armed suspect moments after receiving reports that he had already stabbed two victims. Faced with the possibility that another victim remained inside, they used deadly force to stop what they believed was an ongoing threat. After reviewing witness statements, forensic evidence, body-worn camera footage, and physical evidence, the OCDA concluded the deputies’ actions were lawful and declined to file criminal charges.

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