Sun. Apr 13th, 2025
Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Drugs

Four drivers arrested at Costa Mesa DUI Checkpoint on Friday night; 32 citations issued

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 13, 2025
Four drivers arrested at Costa Mesa DUI Checkpoint on Friday night and 32 citations issued

On Friday night, April 11, 2025, at the Costa Mesa Police Department’s DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Harbor Blvd. south of Sunflower Ave., a total of 469 drivers were contacted.

The Checkpoint yielded 13 field evaluations for impairment, 4 DUI arrests, 32 citations issued for driver’s license related violations, and 15 vehicles were impounded.

The CMPD thanks all those that drove through and were patient. A total of 938 vehicles passed through this checkpoint.

The CMPD is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities on the road due to impairment. They ask that you help them to keep the streets safe for everyone, don’t drive under the influence and obey all traffic laws.

Getting arrested for DUI charges in California can lead to serious consequences. Here are some key penalties you might face:

First Offense

  • Fines: $390 to $1,000.
  • Jail Time: 2 days to 6 months.
  • License Suspension: 6 months.
  • Probation: You may be placed on probation.

Second Offense

  • Fines: $390 to $1,000.
  • Jail Time: 96 hours to 1 year.
  • License Suspension: 1 year.
  • Probation: Extended probation period.

Third Offense

  • Fines: $390 to $1,000.
  • Jail Time: 120 days to 1 year.
  • License Suspension: 2 years.
  • Probation: Extended probation period.

Additional Penalties

  • Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Required for varying periods depending on the offense.
  • DUI School: Mandatory attendance for DUI education programs.
  • Insurance Rates: Significant increase in insurance premiums.

If the DUI involves injury or death, the penalties can be much more severe, including longer jail or prison sentences and higher fines.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Irvine Newport Beach

Newport Beach burglary suspects arrested in Irvine by a K9 unit

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested two suspects at a traffic stop and their nitrous oxide and illegal gun were seized

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop and seized their drugs, cash and gun

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Drugs

Four drivers arrested at Costa Mesa DUI Checkpoint on Friday night; 32 citations issued

Apr 13, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Fullerton

A Tesla driver and his passenger died after he ran a red light then hit an OCTA bus and a pickup

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Fires Irvine OCFA Orange County

OCFA fire crews are battling a large 3-alarm commercial fire in Irvine

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Newport Beach

Newport Beach burglary suspects arrested in Irvine by a K9 unit

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza