Four drivers arrested at Costa Mesa DUI Checkpoint on Friday night; 32 citations issued

On Friday night, April 11, 2025, at the Costa Mesa Police Department’s DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Harbor Blvd. south of Sunflower Ave., a total of 469 drivers were contacted.

The Checkpoint yielded 13 field evaluations for impairment, 4 DUI arrests, 32 citations issued for driver’s license related violations, and 15 vehicles were impounded.

The CMPD thanks all those that drove through and were patient. A total of 938 vehicles passed through this checkpoint.

The CMPD is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities on the road due to impairment. They ask that you help them to keep the streets safe for everyone, don’t drive under the influence and obey all traffic laws.

Getting arrested for DUI charges in California can lead to serious consequences. Here are some key penalties you might face:

First Offense

Fines : $390 to $1,000.

: $390 to $1,000. Jail Time : 2 days to 6 months.

: 2 days to 6 months. License Suspension : 6 months.

: 6 months. Probation: You may be placed on probation.

Second Offense

Fines : $390 to $1,000.

: $390 to $1,000. Jail Time : 96 hours to 1 year.

: 96 hours to 1 year. License Suspension : 1 year.

: 1 year. Probation: Extended probation period.

Third Offense

Fines : $390 to $1,000.

: $390 to $1,000. Jail Time : 120 days to 1 year.

: 120 days to 1 year. License Suspension : 2 years.

: 2 years. Probation: Extended probation period.

Additional Penalties

Ignition Interlock Device (IID) : Required for varying periods depending on the offense.

: Required for varying periods depending on the offense. DUI School : Mandatory attendance for DUI education programs.

: Mandatory attendance for DUI education programs. Insurance Rates: Significant increase in insurance premiums.

If the DUI involves injury or death, the penalties can be much more severe, including longer jail or prison sentences and higher fines.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.