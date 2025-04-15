SAPD cops impounded a man’s vehicle after he did donuts during a street takeover

Patrol officers responded to a reckless driving takeover in the shopping center of 17th St. and Tustin Ave. where over 150 vehicles had gathered, according to the SAPD.

After multiple commands to leave, one driver began doing “donuts” in the parking lot.

That driver was detained, issued a ticket for reckless driving and driving without a license, and his vehicle was impounded…not a cheap consequence.

The SAPD has zero tolerance for reckless driving and street racing.

In Santa Ana, California, the penalties for reckless driving, driving without a license, and vehicle impoundment can be quite severe. Here’s a breakdown:

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving in California is defined as driving a vehicle “in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.” The penalties can include:

Fines : $145 to $1,000.

: $145 to $1,000. Jail Time : 5 to 90 days.

: 5 to 90 days. License Suspension : Up to 6 months.

: Up to 6 months. Points on Driving Record: 2 points.

Driving Without a License

Driving without a valid driver’s license is illegal under California Vehicle Code § 12500(a). The penalties can include:

Fines : Up to $1,000 for a misdemeanor or up to $250 for an infraction.

: Up to $1,000 for a misdemeanor or up to $250 for an infraction. Jail Time: Up to 6 months.

Vehicle Impoundment

If your vehicle is impounded in Santa Ana, you will need to obtain a vehicle release from the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division. The fees for impoundment are:

Non-Driver’s License Related Impound : $188.

: $188. Driver’s License Related Impound: $256.

You can request a post-storage hearing if you believe the impoundment was unjust.

