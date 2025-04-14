Retired SAUSD teacher reunites with a student and they use music to change the lives of seniors

A former SAUSD middle school science teacher and his student, separated by more than a decade, now find themselves working side by side—only this time, the roles have reversed.

Michael Clupper, a retired educator and stage 4 cancer survivor, spent years shaping young minds, including that of Rashad Hong, a curious student at Villa Fundamental Intermediate School in Santa Ana, California. Back then, their days were filled with science experiments, frog dissections, and hands-on learning. Today, fate has brought them back together in the most unexpected of places: a senior living community, where they are now colleagues.

Rashad Hong and Michael Clupper

Michael, who transitioned into senior living after retiring, was shocked to discover that the community’s medication technician was none other than his former 6th-grade student. Rashad, equally surprised, initially couldn’t believe that the new staff member was his former teacher. But as days passed, a sense of familiarity grew until he finally approached Michael and asked, “Were you a teacher before?”

Michael, with enthusiasm, responded, “Yes, I was.” That was the moment Rashad recognized his middle school teacher, sparking a heartwarming reunion that has since evolved into a meaningful friendship. In a twist of irony, it’s now Rashad who has become the teacher—guiding Michael as he learns to drive the community bus and helping make their outings exciting and memorable.

That’s because Rashad has become a favorite among residents. His beautiful scenic drives along the gorgeous California coast, taking them on outings to view breathtaking views like Dana Point Harbor, are the highlight of many residents’ weeks.

Michael, inspired by his lifelong passion for teaching, leads the “Flashback with Michael” program, where music becomes a bridge to the past. Using a giant map, he takes residents on a musical road trip across the country, sparking memories, conversation, and even impromptu singalongs.

One resident, who was previously quiet, suddenly opened up about life in Seattle. Another, hesitant at first, joined in as a familiar tune transported them back in time. These moments of joy showcase the power of connection through music.

As World Music Therapy Week approaches – April 10–15, this story resonates even more—demonstrating how music is more than just background noise; it’s a therapeutic, emotional, and cognitive tool.

“Flashback with Michael” has had a meaningful and uplifting impact on memory care residents, helping them access joyful memories and feel more connected to their identity, their past, and one another.

Michael describes Watermark Laguna Niguel as more than just a senior living community—it’s a place where people with diverse backgrounds and unique journeys intersect, forming new bonds and shared experiences.

Another odd coincidence? They’re both back wearing uniforms in the same red, navy blue, and white color scheme from their school days in Santa Ana—a fun reminder of just how much has changed, and yet, how life has a way of bringing things full circle.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.