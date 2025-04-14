The Santa Ana Zoo unveils their new Goat Interaction Yard 

SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Zoo is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest attraction, the Goat Interaction Yard, designed to delight visitors of all ages with interactive, hands-on experiences.

Located within the Zoo’s Crean Family Children’s Zoo area, this new addition offers a unique opportunity for guests to engage closely with playful goats and watch them explore their new space, including the elevated goat trail and tractor climbing structure!

The Goat Interaction Yard is home to a variety of goat breeds, each selected for their gentle nature and affinity for human interaction. This immersive experience not only provides fun and enjoyment but also aims to educate visitors about these charming animals and their importance in various ecosystems around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the Goat Interaction Yard to our guests,” said Zoo Manager Ethan Fisher. “This new habitat aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of animals. We believe that hands-on experiences like these create lasting memories and inspire a lifelong love for animals, and we hope you can come visit our ‘kids’ soon!”

Highlights of the Goat Interaction Yard include:

Interactive Experience: Visitors can pet and learn about the goats in a safe and supervised environment, which includes an elevated goat trail and tractor climbing structure.

Educational Opportunities: Informative sessions led by Zoo staff provide insights into goat behavior, care, and their roles in agriculture and ecosystems.

Kid-Friendly Fun: The Yard is designed with families in mind, offering a perfect blend of fun and learning for children.

Accessibility: The Yard is wheelchair accessible, ensuring all guests can enjoy the experience.

The Santa Ana Zoo remains dedicated to offering engaging and educational experiences for its visitors while promoting the conservation of wildlife. The introduction of the Goat Interaction Yard is another step in the Zoo’s ongoing efforts to provide interactive, educational, and memorable experiences for our community.

The Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call 714-647-6575 or visit www.santaanazoo.org. You can follow the Santa Ana Zoo on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Santa Ana Resident Free Day

3rd Sunday of every month.

Free admission for Santa Ana residents.

Bring current ID for every adult (18 years or older): If your ID has an old address, bring that old ID plus a current utility bill that shows your Santa Ana address. School or business addresses are not valid. Adult residents without proof of current Santa Ana address will be charged full ticket price.



Remaining Free Dates for 2025

April 20

May 18

June 15

July 20

August 17

September 21

October 19

November 16

December 21

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.