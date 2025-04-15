Canadian man arrested for walking around while unclothed and high at Disneyland

A 38-year-old male suspect who said he was from Canada was arrested after he was seen walking around unclothed at the New Orleans Square area at Disneyland.

There are several police officers assigned to the Disney resort on a rotating basis. The officers on duty were able to arrest the disrobed man at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, charges of on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics, public intoxication and trespassing, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Disney security personnel were able to detain the suspect. They had called the police after they found him walking around sans clothes at the resort.

ABC7 video, seen above, captured the man climbing a building while not wearing any clothes and then descending an awning. In such situations Disneyland cast members try to keep guests away from the situation for their own safety.

The man is no longer in custody, according to the police. This means he was either cited and released or perhaps he made bail. The suspect gave the police an address in Calgary, Alberta.

If someone is caught being under the influence of narcotics, publicly intoxicated, disrobed and trespassing at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, they could face several legal penalties. Here’s a breakdown:

Under the Influence of Narcotics

Being under the influence of narcotics is a serious offense. Penalties can include:

Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. Jail Time: Up to 6 months.

Public Intoxication

Public intoxication in California is covered under Penal Code § 647(f). The penalties include:

Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. Jail Time: Up to 6 months.

Trespassing

Trespassing, especially in a place like Disneyland, can lead to:

Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. Jail Time: Up to 6 months.

Public N*dity

Public n*dity can result in charges of indecent exposure. Penalties include:

Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. Jail Time: Up to 6 months.

These penalties can be compounded if multiple offenses are committed simultaneously. Additionally, Disneyland has its own security measures and policies, which can lead to immediate removal from the park and potential bans from future visits.

