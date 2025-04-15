Armed man arrested after threatening an Anaheim police officer

An armed man who threatened an Anaheim police officer on Saturday night, April 12, found out that was a bad idea when the officer fired at him.

Two police officers were investigating a report of people drinking and being loud on Lynne Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. when the officers heard gunshots in the area.

A man then approached the officers while carrying a gun, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

One of the officers fired at the man but missed him. Nevertheless the man was arrested, and a gun was found in nearby bushes.

Anaheim police officers later found a different man who had been injured in a separate shooting.

The wounded man had been shot in a crime that the Anaheim Police later connected to the gunshots heard earlier by their officers.

The wounded man turned out to be an Anaheim resident. He was hospitalized and he is expected to survive, according to the Anaheim Police.

The police investigators do not yet know who shot that man or what their motive was.

No officers were reported injured in either incident.

Threatening a police officer in California while armed with a handgun is a serious offense and can lead to severe penalties. Here are the key points:

Criminal Threats

Under California Penal Code §422, making criminal threats involves threatening to kill or cause great bodily injury to someone, including police officers. The penalties can include:

Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail and/or fines up to $1,000.

: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or fines up to $1,000. Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison, plus an additional year if a dangerous weapon was involved.

Threatening Public Employees

California Penal Code § 71 specifically addresses threats made to public officers or employees. If the threat involves bodily injury or property damage, the penalties can include:

Fines : Up to $10,000.

: Up to $10,000. Jail Time: Up to 1 year in county jail for a misdemeanor or up to 3 years in state prison for a felony.

Additional Charges

Given the involvement of a handgun, additional charges such as brandishing a weapon or assault with a deadly weapon could apply, leading to further penalties.

These offenses are taken very seriously due to the potential harm and intimidation involved.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.