Santa Ana man arrested for felony possession of illicit materials depicting children

Luis Manuel Partida of Santa Ana, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for possession of child p*rnography, according to the SAPD.
An SAPD Civilian Investigator assigned to the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Partida was downloading Child S*xual Abuse Material (CSAM) from the Internet.
On April 15, 2025, Special Crimes Detectives served a search warrant at Partida’s residence in the 2200 block of W. Knox Avenue in Santa Ana.
During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized, and evidence related to the downloading of child p*rnography was located.
Partida was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail for Penal Code § 311.11(a)—Felony Possession of Child P*rnography.
The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to be a member of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of individuals involved in the abuse and exploitation of children via the internet. To learn more, please visit www.icactaskforce.org. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department ICAC Task Force at sapdicac@santa-ana.org.
In California, possession of child p*rnography is a serious offense with severe penalties. If someone is convicted, they could face:
- Imprisonment: Up to 8 years in state prison.
- Fines: Up to $100,000.
- S*x Offender Registration: Mandatory registration as a s*x offender.
These penalties can be even harsher if the individual has prior convictions or if the material involves particularly young children.