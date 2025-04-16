Santa Ana man arrested for felony possession of illicit materials depicting children

Luis Manuel Partida of Santa Ana, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for possession of child p*rnography, according to the SAPD.

An SAPD Civilian Investigator assigned to the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Partida was downloading Child S*xual Abuse Material (CSAM) from the Internet.

On April 15, 2025, Special Crimes Detectives served a search warrant at Partida’s residence in the 2200 block of W. Knox Avenue in Santa Ana.

During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized, and evidence related to the downloading of child p*rnography was located.

Partida was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail for Penal Code § 311.11(a)—Felony Possession of Child P*rnography.

The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to be a member of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of individuals involved in the abuse and exploitation of children via the internet. To learn more, please visit www.icactaskforce.org. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department ICAC Task Force at sapdicac@santa-ana.org.

In California, possession of child p*rnography is a serious offense with severe penalties. If someone is convicted, they could face:

Imprisonment : Up to 8 years in state prison.

: Up to 8 years in state prison. Fines : Up to $100,000.

: Up to $100,000. S*x Offender Registration: Mandatory registration as a s*x offender.

These penalties can be even harsher if the individual has prior convictions or if the material involves particularly young children.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.