The SAPD is searching for a man who beat up his pregnant girlfriend and possibly hurt her little girl too

Detectives are attempting to locate Jorge Luis Tapia (24), who is wanted for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, causing significant injuries, according to the SAPD.

Tapia also reportedly assaulted her 5-year-old daughter during the same incident.

Tapia is believed to be driving a gold 2001 Chevy Suburban (CA plate # 5JPX904) and is known to frequent the area of Lyon Street and McFadden Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective C. Gutierrez at (714) 245-8350 / cgutierrez@santa-ana.org or the Watch Commander at (714) 245-8700.

In California, assaulting your pregnant girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter falls under domestic violence laws, which carry severe penalties. Here are some key points:

Domestic Violence Charges: Assaulting an intimate partner, such as a girlfriend, is considered domestic violence under California Penal Code 137001. This includes causing bodily injury or placing the victim in fear of imminent serious injury. Penalties for Domestic Violence: Misdemeanor : Less severe cases can result in up to one year in county jail and fines up to $2,000.

: Less severe cases can result in up to one year in county jail and fines up to $2,000. Felony: More severe cases, especially those involving significant injuries or repeat offenses, can lead to a state prison sentence of two to four years. Child Endangerment: Assaulting a child is treated as child endangerment under California Penal Code 273a. Penalties can include: Misdemeanor : Up to one year in county jail.

: Up to one year in county jail. Felony: Two to six years in state prison if the child is at risk of great bodily harm or death. Additional Consequences: Convictions can also lead to restraining orders, loss of firearm rights, and impact on employment opportunities.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.