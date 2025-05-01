Thu. May 1st, 2025
Expect street closures and traffic for the OC Marathon this weekend

ByArt Pedroza

May 1, 2025
This weekend is the 21st annual OC Marathon! The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be monitoring traffic and road closures for the event. For the safety of the community and the event participants, CMPD reminds everyone to follow traffic sign directions and obey the rules of the road.

There will be various closures and detours from the OC Fairgrounds to the Fashion Island area in Newport Beach, including these busy areas:

  • Harbor Boulevard at Merrimac Way to Fairview Road (alternate route strongly advised)
  • Fairview Road from Fair Drive to Arlington Drive
  • Adams Avenue at Mesa Verde East

Expect delays and closures on these roads on Saturday, May 3, between 4:30pm and 6:30pm (for the 5K) and Sunday, May 4, between 5am and 12:30pm (for the half and full marathons).

A complete list of road closures and times as well as alternate routes can be found at www.ocmarathon.com by selecting Weekend Events.

The OC Marathon has partnered with Waze to give you the best experience possible to navigate around road closures with real-time traffic, optimal routes, and event-related road closures.

Schedule of Events

  • OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo – Friday, 3pm-7pm & Saturday, 10am-5pm
  • Kids Run the OC – Saturday, 8am-noon
  • Celebrate OC – Saturday, 2pm-7pm
  • Hoag OC 5K – Saturday, 5:30pm-6:30pm
  • OC Marathon start – Sunday, 5:30am
  • OC Half Marathon start – Sunday, 6:30am
  • Finish Line Party – Sunday, 7am-noon

We thank our Costa Mesa residents and visitors in advance for keeping the roads safe for everyone. Good luck this weekend, runners!

