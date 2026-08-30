Dutch Bros Coffee is finally coming to Santa Ana!

Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding again in Orange County, with a brand‑new drive‑thru location coming to 1819 N. Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana.

The project is slated for a Q4 2026 opening, adding another high‑traffic stop for coffee lovers near the busy 17th Street and Tustin Avenue corridor.

A New Dutch Bros for North Santa Ana

The upcoming Dutch Bros will be a single‑story, drive‑thru coffee shop designed to handle heavy commuter flow while offering upgraded outdoor seating and dedicated parking.

This stretch of N. Tustin Avenue has become a hotspot for new development, making Dutch Bros a strong fit for residents, workers, and students moving through the area daily.

Key Location Details

Address: 1819 N. Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA

1819 N. Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA Cross Streets: Near 17th Street & Tustin Avenue

Near 17th Street & Tustin Avenue Opening Timeline: Expected in Q4 2026

Expected in Concept: Single‑story drive‑thru with outdoor seating and improved parking

What the New Dutch Bros Will Offer

Drive‑Thru Convenience: Built for fast service during morning and afternoon rush hours

Built for fast service during morning and afternoon rush hours Outdoor Seating Upgrades: A more comfortable hangout spot for customers who prefer to stay and sip

A more comfortable hangout spot for customers who prefer to stay and sip Dedicated Parking: Easier access compared to older, tighter Dutch Bros sites

Easier access compared to older, tighter Dutch Bros sites Modern Layout: Streamlined traffic flow to reduce congestion on N. Tustin Avenue

Why This Location Matters

Santa Ana has seen a surge in demand for quick‑service coffee options, especially near major commuter corridors. Dutch Bros’ expansion into this pocket of the city positions it close to neighborhoods, schools, medical offices, and freeway access points. The 17th Street area already draws consistent foot and vehicle traffic, making it a strategic choice for the brand’s continued growth.

The Core Reasons People Are Switching from Starbucks to Dutch Bros

The short answer: Dutch Bros is faster, cheaper, more fun, and more aligned with Gen Z culture, while Starbucks is dealing with traffic declines, strategy resets, and a more traditional café model that feels slow and outdated to many customers.

1. Drive‑Thru Speed and Efficiency

Dutch Bros’ entire model is built around drive‑thru‑only shops, many under 1,000 sq. ft., designed to push through hundreds of cars per hour. This is a major contrast to Starbucks’ slower café‑based workflow.

Customers who want fast service — especially commuters — increasingly prefer Dutch Bros because:

Orders are typically completed in under three minutes .

. No dining room means lower overhead and faster throughput.

2. Lower Prices

Dutch Bros drinks average $4–$5, while Starbucks often lands in the $6–$8 range.

For daily coffee drinkers, that difference adds up quickly.

3. A More Youthful, High‑Energy Culture

Dutch Bros has intentionally built a brand around:

Upbeat music

Friendly “broistas”

A fun, social vibe

Highly customizable drinks

This resonates strongly with Gen Z, who value authenticity and personality. In 2024, Dutch Bros saw a 22% jump in Gen Z customers, driven largely by TikTok buzz.

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