CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for tonight in west OC

The Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday, September 18, 2026, focusing on corridors with a long history of impaired‑driving crashes, unlicensed‑driver stops, and nighttime violations.

These checkpoints are funded through California Office of Traffic Safety grants supported by NHTSA.

Where Garden Grove PD Usually Sets Up DUI Checkpoints

Garden Grove PD consistently selects high‑risk intersections with heavy DUI‑collision data and prior fatal crashes. Common checkpoint locations include:

Brookhurst & Lampson — high nighttime traffic and prior DUI collisions

— high nighttime traffic and prior DUI collisions Chapman & Gilbert — repeated enforcement site

— repeated enforcement site Harbor & Westminster — major corridor with DUI‑related crashes

— major corridor with DUI‑related crashes Garden Grove Blvd & Euclid — historically high collision zone

— historically high collision zone Valley View near Lampson — proximity to prior fatal DUI incidents

Criminal Charges and Impound Fees Drivers Face

Drivers stopped at these checkpoints may face:

CVC 23152(a)/(b) — DUI charges with total costs often exceeding $13,000

— DUI charges with total costs often exceeding CVC 12500(a) — driving without a valid license

— driving without a valid license CVC 14601 — driving on a suspended license, often a misdemeanor

— driving on a suspended license, often a misdemeanor Impound fees typically include: $250–$350 tow fee $50–$75 per day storage Total often $500–$700+ depending on hold duration

typically include:

Top CVC Violations Issued at Garden Grove Checkpoints

Garden Grove checkpoints frequently result in citations for:

CVC 23152 — DUI

— DUI CVC 12500 — unlicensed driver

— unlicensed driver CVC 14601 — suspended license

— suspended license CVC 16028 — no proof of insurance

— no proof of insurance CVC 26708 — illegal window tint

— illegal window tint CVC 24252 — inoperative lighting

What to Say If You’re Pulled Over

Keep your interaction short, calm, and professional. Provide your license, registration, and insurance when asked. You are required to identify yourself, but you do not need to volunteer extra information. Recommended statements include:

“I prefer not to answer questions.”

“I’m not sure.”

“I’d like to remain respectful and cooperative.”

Tony Romo’s infamous traffic stop is a perfect example of what not to do. He talked too much, volunteered unnecessary details, and escalated the situation by trying to explain himself instead of staying quiet. Don’t repeat his mistakes.

Impact of a DUI on Employment and Auto Insurance

A DUI can severely affect employment, especially in fields requiring driving, background checks, or professional licensing. Consequences include:

Job suspension or termination

Professional license review or discipline

Background check complications

Auto insurance increases of 40–80%

Possible carrier cancellation and mandatory SR‑22 for three years

Fatal DUI Trends in Orange County

Orange County continues to see rising DUI‑related fatalities, averaging 60–70 deaths per year. The trend has worsened over the past five years due to alcohol, marijuana, and polysubstance impairment.

Examples of fatal DUI crashes in Garden Grove include:

2023 Garden Grove Blvd & Brookhurst fatal DUI — pedestrian killed by impaired driver

— pedestrian killed by impaired driver 2024 Westminster Ave DUI collision — two passengers killed

— two passengers killed 2025 wrong‑way DUI on the 22 freeway — local father killed driving home

Tips to Stay Out of Trouble

Drivers can avoid legal issues and stay safe by planning ahead:

Use Uber or Lyft

Choose a designated driver

Leave your car at home if you expect to drink

if you expect to drink Check your license status

Verify your insurance is active

Keep documents accessible to avoid delays during a stop

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