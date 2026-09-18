Santa Ana Police offering free car seat safety checks on Sept. 22–23

During Child Passenger Safety Week, the Santa Ana Police Department encourages all parents and caregivers to make sure their children are riding safely by using the correct car seats, booster seats, and properly fitted seat belts. This annual campaign takes place from September 21–27 and aims to raise awareness about the importance of car seat safety and proper installation.

During Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 21–27), certified SAPD technicians will assist parents with installation checks and safety education on September 22 and 23, 2026, at the Santa Ana Police Department. The technicians will check car seat installations and educate caregivers on proper usage based on a child’s age and size.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 46% of car seats are misused. Properly installed car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants under one year old and by 54% for toddlers ages one through four.

California law requires children under two years old to ride in a rear‑facing car seat unless they weigh 40 pounds or more or are 40 inches or taller. Children under eight years old must be secured in a car seat or booster seat. Children eight or older, or at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, may use a booster seat but must be secured by a safety belt.

Beginning January 1, 2027, AB 435 will require children ages 8 to 16 to pass all steps of the “Five‑Step Test” before using a seat belt without a booster seat.

Child Car Seat Safety Requirements and Penalties in California

California law requires:

Children under 2 years old to ride in a rear‑facing car seat , unless they exceed 40 pounds or 40 inches .

to ride in a , unless they exceed or . Children under 8 years old to be secured in a car seat or booster seat .

to be secured in a . Children 8 to 16 years old must pass the Five‑Step Test (AB 435, effective Jan. 1, 2027) before using a seat belt without a booster.

Penalties for violations include:

Base fine : $100 for the first offense, $250 for subsequent offenses.

: $100 for the first offense, $250 for subsequent offenses. Total cost with fees : Often $490–$650 once court fees and assessments are added.

: Often once court fees and assessments are added. Points on your license : Child‑seat violations can add a point , increasing insurance premiums.

: Child‑seat violations can add a , increasing insurance premiums. Criminal exposure: If an unsafe or unapproved seat contributes to injury in a crash, drivers may face child endangerment charges, civil liability, and enhanced penalties.

What Happens to Infants and Toddlers in Sub‑Par Car Seats

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows:

46% of car seats are misused , meaning incorrect installation, wrong size, or expired equipment.

, meaning incorrect installation, wrong size, or expired equipment. Properly installed seats reduce fatal injury risk by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers .

and . In Orange County, CHP and OC Fire Authority reports show hundreds of annual collisions involving improperly restrained children. While exact numbers vary year to year, OC agencies consistently cite head trauma, spinal injuries, internal bleeding, and ejection as the most common severe outcomes when seats fail.

Key risks of unsafe or unapproved seats:

Seat detachment during impact

during impact Harness failure

Excessive head movement , leading to brain injury

, leading to brain injury Airbag‑related trauma if the child is placed incorrectly

if the child is placed incorrectly Ejection from the seat or vehicle

Insurance Consequences for Using Unsafe Car Seats

Auto insurers treat improper child restraint as a major liability factor:

Premium increases : A child‑seat violation or collision involving improper restraint can raise premiums by 15–40% .

: A child‑seat violation or collision involving improper restraint can raise premiums by . Claim denial : Insurers may reduce or deny payouts if an unsafe or unapproved seat contributed to injuries.

: Insurers may if an unsafe or unapproved seat contributed to injuries. Civil liability: Parents may face lawsuits for negligence if another party’s child is injured due to improper restraint.

Tips for Choosing the Right Baby Car Seat

Match the seat to the child’s age, height, and weight .

. Check for JPMA or NHTSA certification .

. Avoid used seats unless you can verify the seat’s history and expiration date.

unless you can verify the seat’s history and expiration date. Look for LATCH compatibility for easier installation.

for easier installation. Confirm crash‑test ratings and side‑impact protection.

and side‑impact protection. Register the seat with the manufacturer for recall alerts.

Where to Buy Safe Baby Car Seats for Less

Below are vetted, highly rated options from the shopping results, including affordable choices and cashback opportunities.

Nuna PIPA RX Infant Car Seat with Base

This product has a rating of 0.0 stars from 363 reviewers

0.0 (363)

Nordstrom

Current price: $550.00

$550.00Details

Buy

Chicco KeyFit 35 ClearTex Infant Car Seat with Base

This product has a rating of 4.9 stars from 4.2K reviewers

4.9 (4.2K)

Color options available

Albee Baby

Current price: $299.99

$299.99Get 1% Microsoft CashbackDetails

Buy

Graco SnugRide Lite LX Infant Car Seat with Adjustable Base and ProtectPlus

This product has a rating of 4.7 stars from 10K+ reviewers

4.7 (10K+)

Color options available

Graco

Current price: $139.99

$139.99Details

Premium and mid‑range infant seats such as the Nuna PIPA RX, Chicco KeyFit 35, and Graco SnugRide Lite LX offer strong safety records, high crash‑test performance, and reliable installation systems.

Nuna AACE Flame-Retardant Free High Back Booster Car Seat

This product has a rating of 4.5 stars from 403 reviewers

4.5 (403)

Color options available

Pump Station & Nurtury

Current price: $300.00

$300.00Details

Buy

Chicco KidFit Zip Air Plus Booster Seat

This product has a rating of 0.0 stars from 659 reviewers

0.0 (659)

Albee Baby

Current price: $186.99

$186.99Get 1% Microsoft CashbackDetails

Buy

Graco TurboBooster 2.0 Backless Booster Car Seat

This product has a rating of 0.0 stars from 10K+ reviewers

0.0 (10K+)

Color options available

Walmart

Current price: $27.99

$27.99Details

Top booster seats like the Nuna AACE, Chicco KidFit Zip Air Plus, and budget‑friendly Graco TurboBooster 2.0 provide secure belt‑positioning and side‑impact protection for older children.

Britax Baby And Toddler Boys’ Or Girls’ Highpoint Backless Belt-Positioning Booster Seat – Black Ombre Polyester, Size No Size

This product has a rating of 4.7 stars from 6.5K reviewers

4.7 (6.5K)

Macy’s

Current price: $219.99

$219.99Get 2% Microsoft CashbackDetails

Buy

Baby Trend EZ-Lift Plus Lightweight Infant Car Seat with Cozy Cover and Base

This product has a rating of 4.4 stars from 4.6K reviewers

4.4 (4.6K)

Color options available

Amazon.com

Current price: $84.99. Original price: $99.99

$84.99

$99.99Details

Buy

Safety 1st Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

This product has a rating of 4.3 stars from 9.2K reviewers

4.3 (9.2K)

Color options available

Target

Current price: $159.99

$159.99Details

Safety 1st Grow And Go All-In-One Convertible Car Seat – Everest Pink

This product has a rating of 4.3 stars from 9.2K reviewers

4.3 (9.2K)

Albee Baby

Current price: $159.99

$159.99Details

Convertible and all‑in‑one seats such as the Britax Highpoint, Baby Trend EZ‑Lift Plus, and Safety 1st Grow and Go offer long‑term value and multi‑stage protection.

Recommended Retailers (with URLs)

Albee Baby – strong pricing and frequent cashback: https://www.albeebaby.com

– strong pricing and frequent cashback: https://www.albeebaby.com Target – wide selection of convertible seats: https://www.target.com

– wide selection of convertible seats: https://www.target.com Walmart – best for budget booster seats: https://www.walmart.com

– best for budget booster seats: https://www.walmart.com Amazon – large inventory and fast delivery: https://www.amazon.com

– large inventory and fast delivery: https://www.amazon.com Nordstrom – premium brands like Nuna: https://www.nordstrom.com

Final Takeaway

Using an unsafe or unapproved baby seat isn’t just a minor violation—it’s a direct threat to a child’s life and a major financial liability. Santa Ana PD’s advisory is a reminder that proper installation, correct sizing, and certified equipment are non‑negotiable. With high‑quality seats available at multiple price points, parents have strong options to keep their children safe.

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