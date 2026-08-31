California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is taking a bold step into the future of food access — and Orange County may be one of the markets to benefit.

The Beverly Hills‑born brand, known for pioneering California‑style pizza and ranking among the top premium pizza brands in the U.S., has announced a nationwide partnership with T‑ROC Global to deploy up to 1,000 automated CPK retail machines over the next three years.

These kiosks promise restaurant‑quality pizza in as little as 90 seconds, powered by TurboChef technology and backed by T‑ROC’s massive logistics network.

A New Era of On‑Demand Pizza

CPK’s automated retail strategy is designed to reach high‑traffic locations where full restaurants aren’t practical but demand for quality food is high. That includes airports, universities, hospitals, hotels, office parks, residential communities, EV charging stations, sports venues and more — all places Orange County is rich with.

CPK already operates machines in major airports like Boston Logan, Atlanta, Dallas Love Field and Dayton, with another 15 coming online at universities later this year. Under the new agreement, T‑ROC will deploy clusters of at least 20 machines in 30 major U.S. markets, and Orange County fits the profile perfectly: dense, high‑traffic, tech‑forward and home to multiple CPK restaurants and grocery distribution channels.

Could Orange County Get CPK Machines?

Based on the rollout strategy — focusing on major markets with strong brand presence, high foot traffic, and established logistics — Orange County is a likely candidate for future machine placement. The region’s airports, universities (UCI, Chapman), hospitals, business parks, and sports venues align directly with CPK’s target locations.

While CPK has not officially confirmed OC placements, the company’s California roots and strong local customer base make the area a natural fit for expansion.

What These Machines Offer

Fresh CPK pizzas cooked in ~90 seconds

Touch‑screen ordering with data‑driven intelligence

Restaurant‑quality experience without a full kitchen

Menu variety beyond pizza , including: Kung Pao Spaghetti Bolognese Spaghetti Mac ’N’ Cheese (classic, BBQ Chicken, Burnt Ends) CPK’s signature Butter Cake

, including:

Why This Matters for Orange County

Convenience: OC residents could grab a premium pizza at places where food options are limited.

OC residents could grab a premium pizza at places where food options are limited. Quality: CPK ranks among the top premium pizza brands in the U.S. , especially in the frozen and fast‑casual categories, where it has led for more than 25 years.

CPK ranks among the , especially in the frozen and fast‑casual categories, where it has led for more than 25 years. Innovation: OC has embraced automated retail in recent years, from smart vending to robotic coffee kiosks. CPK’s machines fit that trend.

OC has embraced automated retail in recent years, from smart vending to robotic coffee kiosks. CPK’s machines fit that trend. Local relevance: With Costa Mesa already home to CPK corporate activity and multiple OC restaurants, the brand’s expansion into automated retail strengthens its footprint in the region.

T‑ROC’s Role

T‑ROC Global will handle:

Deployment

Replenishment

Maintenance and break/fix services

Warehousing and logistics

Training and kiosk management

Venue identification

With 32 warehouses, a dedicated van fleet and thousands of technicians nationwide, T‑ROC is positioned to scale quickly — including into Southern California.

Takeaways for OC Readers

California Pizza Kitchen automated pizza machines may soon be staged in Orange County, CA .

may soon be staged in . CPK ranks among the top premium pizza brands in the United States , known for its California‑style innovation.

, known for its California‑style innovation. The new partnership with T‑ROC Global will deploy up to 1,000 machines nationwide , including major California markets.

will deploy , including major California markets. Machines deliver restaurant‑quality pizza in 90 seconds , plus pasta and desserts.

, plus pasta and desserts. OC locations like airports, universities, hospitals, EV stations and sports venues are strong candidates for future deployment.

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