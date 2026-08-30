46 citations issued in bicycle & pedestrian safety operation in south coastal OC

Dana Point Police Services recently carried out a targeted bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation, issuing 46 citations to bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorists.

The violations ranged from bicyclists failing to stop at stop signs, under‑18 riders without helmets, pedestrians crossing against the red hand signal, and drivers entering crosswalks while pedestrians were actively crossing.

The operation was part of a broader, California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS)‑funded, multi‑agency effort spanning coastal Orange County—from San Clemente to Seal Beach—focused on speeding, loud exhaust, electric bicycle and motorcycle violations, and other high‑risk roadway behaviors.

California law treats bicycle, pedestrian, and crosswalk violations seriously, especially when they involve minors or create collision risks.

Failure to Stop at Stop Signs — Typically cited under CVC §22450 or §21200. Fines often range $100–$250 , plus court fees. MVR Points: 1 point for moving violations committed by motorists; bicyclists do not receive points but may face increased fines for repeat offenses. Insurance Impact: Motorists who fail to stop can see 10–30% premium increases .

— Typically cited under CVC §22450 or §21200. Fines often range , plus court fees. 1 point for moving violations committed by motorists; bicyclists do not receive points but may face increased fines for repeat offenses. Motorists who fail to stop can see . Under‑18 Helmet Violations — CVC §21212. Fines usually $25 , but courts often add administrative fees. Parental Liability: Parents may be responsible for fines and required safety courses.

— CVC §21212. Fines usually , but courts often add administrative fees. Parents may be responsible for fines and required safety courses. Pedestrians Crossing Against Signals — CVC §21456. Fines typically $100–$200 . Insurance Impact: No MVR points, but if a collision occurs, liability can shift heavily toward the pedestrian.

— CVC §21456. Fines typically . No MVR points, but if a collision occurs, liability can shift heavily toward the pedestrian. Drivers Entering Crosswalks While Occupied — CVC §21950. Fines $238–$500, plus 1 MVR point. Insurance Impact: Violations involving pedestrian right‑of‑way often trigger major premium hikes, sometimes 40%+, due to high collision‑risk classification.

How Common Are These Violations in Orange County?

Recent Orange County traffic‑safety data shows:

Over 1,200 bicycle‑related citations issued countywide annually.

issued countywide annually. More than 2,000 pedestrian‑related violations recorded each year.

recorded each year. Electric bicycle and e‑moto violations have increased over 300% since 2021 due to rapid adoption and improper use by minors.

have increased since 2021 due to rapid adoption and improper use by minors. Crosswalk‑related driver violations remain one of the top contributors to injury collisions in coastal cities.

These behaviors frequently lead to accidents:

OC averages nearly 900 bicycle‑involved collisions per year , with dozens of severe injuries .

, with . Pedestrian collisions account for over 100 fatalities annually , making them one of the most dangerous categories of roadway incidents.

, making them one of the most dangerous categories of roadway incidents. Improper e‑bike operation—especially by minors—has been linked to multiple recent fatalities in South County and North OC.

Why These Violations Matter

Unsafe bicycle, pedestrian, and driver behaviors create high‑risk conflict zones at intersections and crosswalks. Electric bicycles and e‑motos amplify that risk due to higher speeds, heavier frames, and inexperienced youth riders. Multi‑agency enforcement helps reduce:

Collision severity

Noise complaints

High‑speed corridor risks

Youth‑involved roadway injuries

Safety Tips for Drivers, Pedestrians & Cyclists

Drivers Always yield to pedestrians already in the crosswalk. Avoid rolling stops—complete stops reduce collision risk by up to 40% . Watch for e‑bikes approaching at higher‑than‑expected speeds.

Pedestrians Cross only on the white walking symbol. Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the roadway. Avoid distractions—over 60% of pedestrian collisions involve phone use.

Cyclists Stop at all stop signs and signals. Under‑18 riders must wear helmets—head injuries account for over 50% of e‑bike trauma cases. Ride predictably and stay visible; use lights at night.



Like this: Like Loading…

Related