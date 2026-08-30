OC man sought after baseball‑bat attack on elderly woman

Crestline, CA — Deputies responded early Tuesday morning, August 25, 2026, to a welfare check in the 23900 block of Straight Way in Crestline, where they discovered a 71‑year‑old woman severely injured inside her home.

According to investigators, the victim suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being struck repeatedly with a metal baseball bat, including a forehead laceration, a cut eyebrow, swollen hands, and swelling around her eyes so severe she could not see clearly. The attack occurred inside the residence she shared with the suspect.

Detectives identified the suspect as Erik Eduardo Navarro, an Orange County resident who had been living with the victim for approximately two weeks. The assault reportedly began after the victim asked Navarro to leave the home. During the argument, Navarro allegedly struck her multiple times with the bat and kicked her repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Deputies have not located him, and he is currently wanted for attempted murder, a felony that carries a potential sentence of life in prison under California law when the victim is elderly or suffers great bodily injury.

Victim and Suspect Background

The victim, a 71‑year‑old Crestline resident, is described by neighbors as quiet, independent, and someone who largely kept to herself. Investigators have not confirmed whether she and Navarro were related, but they have stated he had recently been staying at the home. Navarro, believed to have ties to multiple communities in Orange County, has no confirmed employment history released publicly and may still be in the region.

Elderly Assaults Rising in Southern California

Law‑enforcement data across Southern California shows a troubling increase in violent crimes against seniors.

Elder abuse reports in SoCal rose approximately 12–15% from 2023 to 2025 , according to county‑level reporting.

, according to county‑level reporting. Orange County specifically has seen a steady rise in aggravated assaults involving elderly victims , with OC Sheriff’s Department noting more than 1,000 elder‑abuse related calls annually in recent years.

, with OC Sheriff’s Department noting more than in recent years. Experts attribute the rise to economic stress, unstable housing arrangements, and seniors increasingly living with non‑family members or acquaintances.

Cases involving blunt‑force trauma—such as baseball bats, metal tools, or household objects—have also increased, particularly in domestic or cohabitation situations.

Safety Tips for Seniors in Southern California Law‑enforcement agencies across OC and the Inland Empire encourage seniors to take proactive steps to reduce risk, especially when living alone or allowing others to stay in their homes.

Limit Cohabitation — Avoid allowing acquaintances or non‑family members to stay long‑term unless vetted.

— Avoid allowing acquaintances or non‑family members to stay long‑term unless vetted. Strengthen Home Security — Install doorbell cameras, reinforced locks, and motion‑activated lighting.

— Install doorbell cameras, reinforced locks, and motion‑activated lighting. Maintain Regular Check‑Ins — Schedule daily or weekly check‑ins with trusted family or neighbors.

— Schedule daily or weekly check‑ins with trusted family or neighbors. Seek Help Early — Report escalating arguments, intimidation, or unusual behavior before it becomes violent.

— Report escalating arguments, intimidation, or unusual behavior before it becomes violent. Use Community Resources — OC has multiple senior‑protection programs, including wellness checks and elder‑abuse hotlines.

Ongoing Investigation

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Twin Peaks Station continue searching for Navarro. Anyone with information is urged to contact the station at 909-336-0660. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We‑Tip at 844‑909‑3006.

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