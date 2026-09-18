Older Adult Resource Fair Coming to Santa Ana on Oct. 13

The Orange County Aging Services Collaborative (OCASC) is hosting its Older Adult Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delhi Center, 505 E. Central Ave., Santa Ana. The event is free and open to older adults, family members, and caregivers across Orange County.

Attendees will be able to connect with local organizations, learn about programs supporting older adults, and participate in opportunity drawings. Registration is free and takes only a moment at bit.ly/ocasc-fair.

Older Adults in Orange County: Key Data and Trends

Orange County’s older‑adult population continues to grow rapidly. According to county demographic estimates:

More than 650,000 OC residents are age 60+ , representing one of the fastest‑growing age groups in the region.

, representing one of the fastest‑growing age groups in the region. By 2030, adults 65+ are projected to make up over 20% of the county’s population .

. Nearly one in three older adults lives alone , increasing the need for social‑connection and caregiver‑support programs.

, increasing the need for social‑connection and caregiver‑support programs. Approximately 25% of OC seniors report difficulty accessing transportation , limiting their ability to obtain medical care, groceries, and social services.

, limiting their ability to obtain medical care, groceries, and social services. More than 12% of older adults live below the federal poverty level, with thousands more classified as “near‑poor,” making resource fairs and community programs essential.

Health‑related challenges also continue to impact older residents:

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias remain among the top causes of death in Orange County.

in Orange County. Falls are a leading cause of injury for adults 65+, resulting in thousands of emergency‑room visits each year.

Food insecurity among older adults has increased since 2020, with many relying on community‑based nutrition programs.

Issues Facing Older Adults in Orange County

Older adults in the region face a range of interconnected challenges:

Housing instability due to rising rents, fixed incomes, and limited affordable senior housing

due to rising rents, fixed incomes, and limited affordable senior housing Healthcare access barriers , including transportation gaps and long wait times for specialty care

, including transportation gaps and long wait times for specialty care Social isolation , especially among seniors living alone or with limited family support

, especially among seniors living alone or with limited family support Caregiver burnout , as family members struggle to balance work, caregiving, and financial pressures

, as family members struggle to balance work, caregiving, and financial pressures Digital literacy gaps, making it harder to access online services, telehealth, and benefits programs

Events like the OCASC Resource Fair help bridge these gaps by connecting residents with trusted organizations and practical support.

What You’ll Find at the Resource Fair

Local organizations and service providers offering information on aging, health, housing, transportation, and caregiving

offering information on aging, health, housing, transportation, and caregiving Educational materials on programs available to older adults

on programs available to older adults Opportunity drawings for attendees

for attendees Community‑building activities designed to support wellness and connection

Everyone is welcome, and admission is free.

Key Resources for Older Adults in Orange County

Orange County Aging Services Collaborative — https://www.ocagingservicescollaborative.org

— Delhi Center — https://www.delhicenter.org

— Alzheimer’s Orange County — https://www.alzoc.org

— California Department of Aging — https://aging.ca.gov

— Office on Aging – County of Orange — https://officeonaging.ocgov.com

— Age Well Senior Services — https://agewellseniorservices.org

— 211OC Senior Resources — https://211oc.org

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