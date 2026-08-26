DUI Checkpoint set for Friday night in coastal OC

The Laguna Beach Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, August 28, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

These checkpoints are placed in areas with higher rates of impaired‑driving crashes, and the department emphasizes that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol—marijuana, prescription medications, and even certain OTC drugs can trigger a DUI arrest.

Most Common DUI Checkpoint Zones in Laguna Beach

These are the corridors repeatedly used by LBPD, CHP, and OCSD for DUI saturation patrols and checkpoints:

South Coast Highway — especially near Legion St , Brooks St , and Thalia St High bar/restaurant density + heavy weekend foot traffic.

— especially near , , and High bar/restaurant density + heavy weekend foot traffic. North Coast Highway — around Aster St , Cliff Dr , and the Downtown “Village” zone Frequent nighttime DUI arrests and pedestrian‑involved collisions.

— around , , and the Frequent nighttime DUI arrests and pedestrian‑involved collisions. Laguna Canyon Road (SR‑133) — near Festival of Arts/Pageant grounds and the Big Bend One of the county’s most dangerous DUI corridors; multiple fatal crashes historically.

— near and the One of the county’s most dangerous DUI corridors; multiple fatal crashes historically. Nyes Place / Temple Hills Dr feeder area Used for smaller “mobile” checkpoints and saturation patrol staging.

Used for smaller “mobile” checkpoints and saturation patrol staging. El Toro Rd → Laguna Canyon Rd interface Multi‑agency operations often stage here before entering the city.

What Drivers Face at a Laguna Beach DUI Checkpoint

A first‑time DUI in California averages $13,500 in fines and penalties, but the full financial and legal impact is far more extensive:

Base DUI fines of $390–$1,000

of Penalty assessments that multiply the base fine several times

that multiply the base fine several times Court fees often exceeding $1,000

often exceeding Mandatory DUI classes costing $500–$1,800

costing License suspension of 4–12 months

of Ignition interlock device installation $70–$150 , plus $60–$80 monthly

installation , plus 3–5 years of probation

Jail time for high BAC, prior DUIs, or crash‑related aggravating factors

Vehicle Impound Costs

If your vehicle is impounded at a checkpoint, expect:

Tow fee: $250–$350

$250–$350 Daily storage: $50–$75

$50–$75 Administrative release fee: $150–$300

Most Laguna Beach DUI impounds exceed $500–$900, especially if the vehicle sits for multiple days.

Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI is one of the most damaging marks on a driver’s insurance record:

Premium increases of 100–200%

Mandatory SR‑22 filing for license reinstatement

for license reinstatement High‑risk driver classification for 3–10 years

for Possible policy cancellation

Insurers treat DUIs as a top‑tier risk indicator, especially when tied to nighttime enforcement stops.

Will a DUI Affect Your Ability to Buy a New Car?

Yes—indirectly but significantly.

High insurance premiums make financing more expensive , since lenders require proof of insurance.

, since lenders require proof of insurance. Some lenders may deny financing to high‑risk drivers.

to high‑risk drivers. SR‑22 requirements can limit insurance carriers, reducing options for coverage on new vehicles.

A DUI can delay or complicate purchasing a new car for months or even years.

Fatal DUI Accident Data in and Around Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach and the surrounding coastal corridor have seen repeated DUI‑related tragedies:

Orange County averages over 1,200 DUI‑related crashes per year .

. The Laguna Canyon Road corridor has experienced multiple fatal DUI collisions involving wrong‑way drivers and high‑speed impacts.

Coast Highway between Laguna Beach and Dana Point has recorded numerous nighttime DUI fatalities , often involving pedestrians or cyclists.

, often involving pedestrians or cyclists. Nearby cities like Newport Beach and Irvine report some of the highest DUI arrest totals in the county, contributing to regional crash risk.

How Much Drunk Driving Costs the Community

Drunk driving imposes massive financial burdens on Laguna Beach and Orange County:

Emergency response costs (police, fire, paramedics)

(police, fire, paramedics) Medical treatment and trauma care

Property damage

Court and incarceration expenses

Lost productivity and long‑term disability

Estimates place the community cost of a single fatal DUI crash at $10–$15 million, and the annual regional cost easily exceeds $100 million.

How Much Alcohol or Marijuana Can Lead to a DUI?

Alcohol

California’s legal limit is 0.08% BAC, but impairment can occur far earlier:

For many adults, 2–3 drinks in an hour can reach 0.08%.

in an hour can reach 0.08%. Smaller individuals or those drinking on an empty stomach may hit impairment after 1–2 drinks .

. “Buzzed driving” (0.04–0.06 BAC) still results in arrests if impairment is observed.

Marijuana

There is no legal THC limit in California, meaning officers rely on:

Driving behavior

Field sobriety tests

Drug recognition evaluations

Blood tests showing active THC

Even one strong edible or a few hits of high‑potency flower can result in a DUI if driving behavior appears impaired.

What to Do If You’re Pulled Over or Questioned

Stay calm and keep your hands visible

Provide license, registration, and insurance

Be polite and avoid arguing

You may decline field sobriety tests , though officers may still arrest based on observations

, though officers may still arrest based on observations You must take a chemical test (breath or blood) after arrest under California’s implied consent law

(breath or blood) after arrest under California’s implied consent law Do not volunteer unnecessary information

How Tony Romo Screwed This Up Recently

Tony Romo’s recent DUI stop became a cautionary tale because he:

Talked too much , giving officers statements that strengthened probable cause

, giving officers statements that strengthened probable cause Attempted to explain his drinking , which officers interpreted as admission

, which officers interpreted as admission Showed visible frustration , escalating the encounter

, escalating the encounter Failed sobriety tests after agreeing to them, which are voluntary pre‑arrest

His case illustrates why staying calm, saying little, and understanding your rights matters.

Tips to Prevent DUIs

Use rideshare services like Uber or Lyft

like Uber or Lyft Designate a sober driver before drinking

before drinking Avoid driving after using marijuana

Check medication labels for impairment warnings

for impairment warnings Eat and hydrate if consuming alcohol

if consuming alcohol Plan your route home before going out

before going out Stay overnight if attending events involving alcohol

if attending events involving alcohol Know your limits—and assume they’re lower than you think

Community Impact

DUI checkpoints save lives, reduce injuries, and help protect Laguna Beach’s busy corridors. With the Aug. 28 operation approaching, drivers are urged to plan ahead, stay sober behind the wheel, and make responsible choices that protect themselves and the community.

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