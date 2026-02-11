CalOptima Health awards another $1.2M for two OC food banks

ORANGE, Calif. — This past week, CalOptima Health’s Board approved $1.2 million ($600,000 each) for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) in response to significant budget cuts that threaten the safety net and food security among its members in Orange County. This funding is in addition to $1.5 million ($750,000 each) that the organizations received during the 2025 federal government shutdown.

Food costs and the cost of living have reached all-time highs, and demand for food has also hit record levels. Through 380 partner distribution sites, Second Harvest Food Bank served more than half a million people in 3 months of the past 12 months, according to Claudia Keller, CEO. In addition, since Amazon Fresh stores recently announced their closure, Second Harvest’s Grocery Rescue Program will lose 2.5 million pounds of food.

CAP OC, which operates the Orange County Food Bank, also highlights the loss of resources. The federal Local Food Purchasing Assistance program was recently eliminated, resulting in a nearly $2 million loss to CAP OC in fresh fruits and vegetables, according to Mark Lowry, Director. In addition, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which has funded both of Orange County’s food banks for the past 40 years, is now on indefinite pause.

“With the decrease in food resources, vulnerable communities in Orange County are facing a dangerous risk of hunger,” said Yunkyung Kim, Chief Operating Officer of CalOptima Health. “Many of our members receive CalFresh benefits and rely on local food banks to feed their families. Food is health, and by supporting these food banks with vital funding, we are helping to ensure that no one goes hungry.”

