Raising Cane’s new Santa Ana location’s grand opening set for Feb. 17

Orange County’s heart is beating for Chicken Fingers! Raising Cane’s opens its newest Santa Ana Restaurant – in the middle of OC – on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. The new restaurant is located at 1303 N. Bristol Street directly across the street from Santa Ana Community College and minutes from the Santa Ana Historic District.

Students and Community members alike will soon conveniently enjoy Cane’s ONE LOVE® – Craveable Chicken Finger Meals® – complete with hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers, buttery Cane’s Toast, crispy coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and award-winning Cane’s Sauce, all made fresh, in-house daily.

Open from morning until late at night, the new Santa Ana Raising Cane’s serves its premium chicken marinated for at least 24 hours and cooked fresh for every order, coming out hot and fresh from both the counter and the Drive-Thru. The Restaurant is open Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight, with extended hours for the Drive-Thru Sunday through Thursday from 9 to 1 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 1:30 a.m. Dine-in available until 1 a.m. daily. Packed with school spirit, local landmarks and SoCal icons, the spacious dining room invites Caniacs to refuel between classes, late nights and everything in between — and feel right at home no matter the hour.

“Santa Ana is a great Community and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve Caniacs with the opening of our new Restaurant,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “We opened our first Santa Ana Restaurant in 2020 and have enjoyed being part of the Community ever since. Santa Ana and the entire state of California have been so welcoming to us over the years, and it’s been great seeing the excitement from Caniacs as we continue opening Restaurants across the state and local Communities.”

Before doors open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, Raising Cane’s invites the Heart of Orange County to line up early and celebrate with giveaways and Community fun, including:

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 7 to 8 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after. Customers must be present to win.

A Cane’s branded trucker hat and a free Box Combo Card, valid on a future visit, for the first 100 Combos purchased in-Restaurant. Limit one hat and card per Combo purchased—while supplies last.

Major Cane’s kudos for Customer No. 1 in line in the form of a one-of-a-kind gift basket and a big welcome greeting from all the Crew.

Energy and excitement from the Santa Ana Cheer Team starting at 7 a.m.

“Santa Ana has such a rich culture and history, and that’s what makes this Community so special,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Blake Maggard. “We’re incredibly proud that this new Cane’s reflects the local culture and creative spirit, and we’re excited to be a part of the story that makes Santa Ana the heart of Orange County.”

Stay in the know on all things Raising Cane’s by following @RaisingCanes on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook. For specific details about this new location click here.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing Restaurant Brands and will soon surpass 1,000 locations, with plans to open nearly 100 new Restaurants this year. The Chicken Finger Brand, founded in 1996 by owner and founder Todd Graves, is also expanding internationally, debuting its first U.K. Restaurant this year. The company plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant Brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – Craveable Chicken Finger Meals® – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce®” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.

