Over 40 were arrested for loud cars and unruly behavior at a popular Orange County beach

If your idea of fun is taking your overly loud car to the beach and getting drunk you may want to think again. The Newport Beach Police Department announced that they made more than 40 arrests last Friday and Saturday during an evening enforcement operation at the West Oceanfront parking lot.

The police acted after hearing from residents and business owners about the overly loud vehicles and unruly/drunken behavior in the West Oceanfront parking lot.

The directed enforcement conducted by the NBPD’s Peninsula Enforcement Team focused specifically on vehicles entering the community with modified exhaust systems and excessive engine revving.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday nights, enforcement efforts resulted in more than 40 arrests and 60 citations. In addition to enforcement, officers also engaged in education and outreach throughout the weekend.

As warmer weather brings larger crowds, our officers will continue to maintain a strong presence to address unsafe, disruptive, and unlawful behavior.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Suspects arrested in Newport Beach during these evening enforcement operations typically face a combination of vehicle code violations, municipal noise citations, and criminal charges for unruly behavior.

1. Vehicle Code Violations (Modified Exhaust & Revving)

Drivers targeted for loud or modified exhaust systems are cited under California Vehicle Code (CVC) 27150 and 27151.

Mandatory Fines: Since 2019, California law no longer allows “fix-it” tickets for modified exhausts; officers must issue immediate fines.

Since 2019, California law no longer allows “fix-it” tickets for modified exhausts; officers must issue immediate fines. Cost: Base fines range from $25 to $1,000 , though court fees and assessments can drive the total cost to over $1,105 .

Base fines range from , though court fees and assessments can drive the total cost to over . Registration Holds: Beginning in 2027, the DMV will deny registration renewal for vehicles with unresolved noise violations.

Beginning in 2027, the DMV will for vehicles with unresolved noise violations. Compliance Testing: Offenders are often required to have their vehicles tested by a BAR Referee to prove they meet the 95-decibel limit.

2. Municipal Noise & “Loud or Unruly Gathering” Penalties

Suspects involved in “unruly” behavior at the parking lot may fall under the Loud and Unruly Gathering Ordinance (LUGO) or general noise codes.

Civil Fines: Under LUGO, fines for participants or organizers can reach $500 for a first violation and escalate to $3,000 for a fourth violation within 90 days.

Under LUGO, fines for participants or organizers can reach for a first violation and escalate to for a fourth violation within 90 days. Nuisance Abatement: The city can declare modified vehicles or disruptive behavior a Public Nuisance, allowing for summary abatement or court injunctions.

3. Misdemeanor Criminal Charges

While many get citations, the NBPD has reported misdemeanor arrests for more serious conduct.

Unreasonable Noise: Under California Penal Code 415 , knowingly creating loud and unreasonable noise to disturb others is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $400 fine .

Under , knowingly creating loud and unreasonable noise to disturb others is a misdemeanor punishable by up to and/or a . Public Intoxication/Conduct: Suspects exhibiting “drunken behavior” can be charged with Public Intoxication (PC 647(f)), which can lead to jail time and a permanent criminal record.

Suspects exhibiting “drunken behavior” can be charged with (PC 647(f)), which can lead to jail time and a permanent criminal record. Vehicle Impoundment: Police may tow and impound vehicles if the driver is unlicensed or if the vehicle is deemed unsafe due to modifications.

You can review the Newport Beach Police arrests and calls for service here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related