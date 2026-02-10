Tue. Feb 10th, 2026
Crime Long Beach Orange Orange County

Long Beach man arrested for stealing bronze plaques in several Orange County cities

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 10, 2026

On January 20, 2026, several bronze plaques were stolen from locations around the city, including Old Towne Orange, according to the Orange Police Department.

Our detectives immediately launched an investigation, reviewing numerous video surveillance systems that ultimately led to the identification of a suspect.

The investigation revealed the suspect was also connected to multiple bronze plaque thefts in Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Tustin. Our detectives assumed the lead on all related cases.

On February 5, detectives arrested the suspect, Sean Paul Green, at his residence in Long Beach. Green was booked at the Orange County Jail.

On February 9, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed ten felony counts of grand theft and ten felony counts of vandalism against Green.

The bronze theft problem is a growing concern in the Southern California area and we ask members of the community to report suspicious activity when they see it.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Sean Paul Green, the 44-year-old Long Beach man arrested for the serial theft of bronze plaques across Orange County, faces significant legal penalties following his formal charging on February 9, 2026

The Orange County District Attorney has filed 20 felony counts against him:

Potential Sentencing and Fines

If convicted on all counts, Green faces a cumulative sentence that could lead to several years in state prison or county jail. 

  • Incarceration:
    • Felony Grand Theft: Each count typically carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
    • Felony Vandalism: Each count is punishable by up to 3 years in state prison.
    • While sentences for multiple counts can sometimes be served concurrently, a judge may order consecutive sentencing given the separate nature of the thefts in Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Tustin.
  • Fines:
    • Grand Theft: Fines can reach up to $10,000 per count.
    • Vandalism: If the damage to any single location exceeds $10,000, the fine can increase to $50,000 per count.
  • Restitution: Green will likely be ordered to pay full restitution to the cities and organizations affected to cover the cost of replacing the historical bronze plaques. 

Additional Consequences

  • Felony Probation: If not sentenced to the maximum prison term, he may face formal/supervised probation with strict conditions.
  • Loss of Rights: A felony conviction in California results in the permanent loss of firearm ownership rights

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

California Crime OCDA Orange County Santa Ana Todd Spitzer

Four O.C. cities make the Top 10 of the latest Safest Cities in California report

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Brea Crime Irvine

Brea man arrested for using a stolen EBT card at a Walmart in Irvine

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Brea Crime

A DUI driver collided with a tree in north Orange County

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Long Beach Orange Orange County

Long Beach man arrested for stealing bronze plaques in several Orange County cities

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Crime OCDA Orange County Santa Ana Todd Spitzer

Four O.C. cities make the Top 10 of the latest Safest Cities in California report

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Brea Crime Irvine

Brea man arrested for using a stolen EBT card at a Walmart in Irvine

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Brea Crime

A DUI driver collided with a tree in north Orange County

Feb 10, 2026 Art Pedroza