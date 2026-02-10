Long Beach man arrested for stealing bronze plaques in several Orange County cities

On January 20, 2026, several bronze plaques were stolen from locations around the city, including Old Towne Orange, according to the Orange Police Department.

Our detectives immediately launched an investigation, reviewing numerous video surveillance systems that ultimately led to the identification of a suspect.

The investigation revealed the suspect was also connected to multiple bronze plaque thefts in Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Tustin. Our detectives assumed the lead on all related cases.

On February 5, detectives arrested the suspect, Sean Paul Green, at his residence in Long Beach. Green was booked at the Orange County Jail.

On February 9, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed ten felony counts of grand theft and ten felony counts of vandalism against Green.

The bronze theft problem is a growing concern in the Southern California area and we ask members of the community to report suspicious activity when they see it.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Sean Paul Green, the 44-year-old Long Beach man arrested for the serial theft of bronze plaques across Orange County, faces significant legal penalties following his formal charging on February 9, 2026.

The Orange County District Attorney has filed 20 felony counts against him:

10 felony counts of grand theft (California Penal Code 487)

(California Penal Code 487) 10 felony counts of vandalism (California Penal Code 594)

Potential Sentencing and Fines

If convicted on all counts, Green faces a cumulative sentence that could lead to several years in state prison or county jail.

Incarceration: Felony Grand Theft: Each count typically carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Felony Vandalism: Each count is punishable by up to 3 years in state prison. While sentences for multiple counts can sometimes be served concurrently, a judge may order consecutive sentencing given the separate nature of the thefts in Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Tustin.

Fines: Grand Theft: Fines can reach up to $10,000 per count . Vandalism: If the damage to any single location exceeds $10,000, the fine can increase to $50,000 per count .

Restitution: Green will likely be ordered to pay full restitution to the cities and organizations affected to cover the cost of replacing the historical bronze plaques.

Additional Consequences

Felony Probation: If not sentenced to the maximum prison term, he may face formal/supervised probation with strict conditions.

If not sentenced to the maximum prison term, he may face formal/supervised probation with strict conditions. Loss of Rights: A felony conviction in California results in the permanent loss of firearm ownership rights.

