Four O.C. cities make the Top 10 of the latest Safest Cities in California report

When it comes to finding a “sanctuary” in the Golden State, Orange County is leading the charge. According to the latest 2025 Safest Cities in California report by SafeWise, several OC communities have secured top-tier spots, outperforming national trends in both violent and property crime safety (pp. 1-2).

While national trends show an 8% decrease in property crime and a 10% decrease in violent crime, Orange County cities are setting an even higher standard for local security (p. 2).

The Top Performers in Orange County

Orange County’s presence at the very top of the list is undeniable. These cities didn’t just make the list; they defined the gold standard for safety in 2025:

#1 Rancho Santa Margarita: Holding the prestigious top spot in the entire state, this city boasts an incredibly low violent crime rate of just 0.48 per 1,000 people and the lowest property crime rate in the top 10 at 4.25 (p. 3).

Not far behind, Aliso Viejo ranks as the third safest city in California, maintaining a violent crime rate of 1.12 (p. 3).

Rounding out the state's top five, Yorba Linda achieved an impressive violent crime rate of 0.44 per 1,000 —one of the lowest recorded in the report (p. 3).

Continuing the OC streak, Laguna Niguel holds the #7 spot with balanced safety metrics across both categories (p. 3).

Securing the final spot in the state's top 10, Lake Forest further cements Orange County's reputation as a safety stronghold (p. 3).

Other Notable OC Rankings

The safety doesn’t end with the top 10. Several other Orange County cities were recognized for their commitment to community security:

Irvine (#14): Notable for maintaining high safety standards despite a large population of over 316,000 (p. 4).

Mission Viejo (#15) and San Clemente (#19) also secured spots within the state's top 20 (p. 4).

What These Rankings Mean

SafeWise calculates these rankings using the latest FBI-submitted statistics, focusing on reported violent crimes (like aggravated assault and robbery) and property crimes (such as burglary and motor vehicle theft) (pp. 2-3).

By highlighting these cities, the goal is to ignite conversation and action on how to make all communities safer (p. 2).

How to Stay Safe Anywhere

Regardless of where your city ranks, being proactive is essential. The report notes that over 60% of Americans still do not have a home security system (p. 2). Experts recommend:

Installing a monitored security system to prevent burglaries.

Staying informed on local crime trends to understand your community's standing.

to understand your community’s standing. Investing in proactive home security before an incident occurs (p. 2).

Orange County continues to be a premier destination for those prioritizing safety and peace of mind in 2025.

How Santa Ana was ranked in the California Safesty Cities Report

Santa Ana ranked #112 out of the 153 California cities analyzed (p. 14).

Santa Ana’s Safety Profile (2025 Rankings)

While it ranked lower than many of its Orange County neighbors, Santa Ana’s statistics provide a clear picture of its safety standing:

Violent Crime (VC): 5.28 per 1,000 people (p. 14).

Property Crime (PC): 19.86 per 1,000 people (p. 14).

Population: 307,327 (p. 14).

How Santa Ana Compares to other Cities in Orange County

Within Orange County, Santa Ana is considered one of the urban centers with higher relative crime levels, especially when compared to top-ranked cities like Rancho Santa Margarita (#1). However, its violent crime rate is considered roughly on par with the California statewide average. Experts note that while Santa Ana requires more caution in certain areas, it is not considered “very dangerous” by national standards.

For perspective, Santa Ana’s violent crime rate of 5.28 per 1,000 is significantly lower than cities at the bottom of the list, such as Stockton (11.64 per 1,000) (p. 18).

OCDA Todd Spitzer’s Reaction

OCDA Todd Spitzer reacted to this report with this Facebook post:

Three of California’s safest cities are right here in Orange County – and that’s no surprise to the 3.3 million people who call Orange County home, the business owners who thrive here, and the millions more who flock to Orange County to visit.

Congratulations to #2 Rancho Santa Margarita, #5 Yorba Linda, and #8 Laguna Niguel who made SafeWise’s 2026 Safest Cities Report!

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the more than 900 prosecutors, District Attorney Investigators, and District Attorney support staff have made it clear that crime doesn’t pay in Orange County. Lawlessness will not be tolerated, and criminals will be held accountable.

Public safety continues to dominate the concerns of Californians, with 58 percent of Californians surveyed reporting that they feel a high daily level of concern for their safety. Californians are more likely to have experienced violent crime or package theft first-hand compared to the average American, according to SafeWise’s latest State of Safety, but Orange County continues to rank the safest large county in California.

This isn’t an accident. It’s accountability. It’s proactive policing. And it’s prosecution.

