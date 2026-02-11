Wed. Feb 11th, 2026
Woman arrested in Santa Ana after a slow pursuit by the Tustin police

An unidentified woman was arrested in Santa Ana after a slow-speed pursuit by a Tustin police officer, Tuesday night, according to County News.

The Tustin police officer tried to pull the woman over just before 11 pm.. She was driving a silver Lexus sedan. For reasons unknown the woman refused to pull over.

The suspect, a female adult, drove off slowly as the officer followed her while she drove west on East Edinger Avenue into Santa Ana.

The driver finally pulled into a parking lot at the 1800 block of East Edinger Avenue and surrendered to the officer.

She was then arrested by the police officer and her vehicle was later towed from the scene, which means she will be paying a hefty impound fee to get it back.

We do not yet know why the officer tried to pull over the woman. We do know however that when a police officer asks you to pull over you should do so!

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California law and local Santa Ana procedures, the woman faces several legal and financial penalties following her arrest after a slow-speed pursuit. 

Potential Criminal Charges 

  • Misdemeanor Evading a Peace Officer (Vehicle Code 2800.1): This is the most likely charge for a non-reckless, slow-speed pursuit.
    • Jail Time: Up to one year in county jail.
    • Fines: A court-ordered fine of up to $1,000.
    • Probation: The court may grant summary (misdemeanor) probation in lieu of jail time.
  • Resisting or Delaying an Officer (Penal Code 148(a)(1)): Because she “refused to pull over,” she could be charged with willfully delaying an officer in the performance of their duties.
    • Penalty: Up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. 

Vehicle and Licensing Penalties 

  • Mandatory Vehicle Impound: Under California law, a vehicle used to evade an officer can be impounded for up to 30 days.
  • Impound & Towing Fees:
    • Administrative Fee: The City of Santa Ana charges $197.00 for a standard vehicle release.
    • Storage and Towing: Daily storage fees at local lots can reach $95.00 per day. A full 30-day impound, including towing, often exceeds $1,000.
  • License Suspension: A conviction for evading can result in a one-year suspension of her driver’s license. 

Financial Impacts

  • Insurance Rates: A criminal driving conviction typically leads to a significant increase in auto insurance premiums.
  • Court Costs: In addition to the base fine, she will likely be responsible for various court administrative fees. 

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

