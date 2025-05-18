Sat. May 17th, 2025
Accidents Fountain Valley

An OC driver is alive after flipping his car over when a curb was struck

ByArt Pedroza

May 17, 2025
An OC driver is alive after flipping his car over when a curb was struck

Late this afternoon, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Warner near Bushard lost control, struck a curb, flipped multiple times, and came to rest upside down, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Incredibly, the driver sustained only non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Fountain Valley Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.

Many bystanders jumped into action and began helping the driver out of the vehicle before the police officers arrived—which was lauded by the FVPD as an incredible example of community teamwork.

Based on available data, it’s estimated that rollover accidents account for a significant percentage of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.

Here’s a breakdown of what the data suggests:

  • Around 20% to 35% of all passenger vehicle fatalities in the United States involve rollover crashes.
  • While rollover accidents make up a relatively small percentage of total crashes (around 2-3%), they result in a disproportionately high number of deaths.
  • The fatality rate in rollover crashes is significantly higher compared to other types of accidents.

It’s important to note that these are general estimates, and the exact percentage can vary slightly depending on the year and the specific data being analyzed. However, the consistent finding is that rollover accidents are particularly dangerous and contribute substantially to traffic fatalities.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Accidents Garden Grove Motorcycles

Garden Grove police seek witnesses to a serious motorcycle collision

May 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Costa Mesa Crime Drugs Long Beach OCDA

Third-strike offender convicted in meth-fueled DUI death of a Costa Mesa boy

May 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fountain Valley Orange County

Security guard arrested for firing gun at a colleague at the O.C. Sanitation District

May 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
One thought on “An OC driver is alive after flipping his car over when a curb was struck”

  1. It’s a testament to how safe and well-designed cars have become structurally that occupants can survive crashes like this with minor injuries. It’s too bad our safety regulators are only focused on structurals when we are ruining the safety advances with unchecked top speeds, frequently in excess of 150MPH, and ridiculously fast acceleration rates far beyond human reaction time. Worst of all, these dangerous attributes are being used as marketing to sell more vehicles. For shame!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Accidents Fountain Valley

An OC driver is alive after flipping his car over when a curb was struck

May 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County Santa Ana

Drugs, stolen checks, and mail seized in O.C. arrest

May 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Garden Grove Motorcycles

Garden Grove police seek witnesses to a serious motorcycle collision

May 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime immigration Irvine Orange County

Colombian residential burglary crew arrested by the Irvine Police

May 16, 2025 Art Pedroza