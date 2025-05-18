Late this afternoon, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Warner near Bushard lost control, struck a curb, flipped multiple times, and came to rest upside down, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.
Incredibly, the driver sustained only non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Fountain Valley Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.
Many bystanders jumped into action and began helping the driver out of the vehicle before the police officers arrived—which was lauded by the FVPD as an incredible example of community teamwork.
Based on available data, it’s estimated that rollover accidents account for a significant percentage of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.
Here’s a breakdown of what the data suggests:
- Around 20% to 35% of all passenger vehicle fatalities in the United States involve rollover crashes.
- While rollover accidents make up a relatively small percentage of total crashes (around 2-3%), they result in a disproportionately high number of deaths.
- The fatality rate in rollover crashes is significantly higher compared to other types of accidents.
It’s important to note that these are general estimates, and the exact percentage can vary slightly depending on the year and the specific data being analyzed. However, the consistent finding is that rollover accidents are particularly dangerous and contribute substantially to traffic fatalities.
One thought on “An OC driver is alive after flipping his car over when a curb was struck”
It’s a testament to how safe and well-designed cars have become structurally that occupants can survive crashes like this with minor injuries. It’s too bad our safety regulators are only focused on structurals when we are ruining the safety advances with unchecked top speeds, frequently in excess of 150MPH, and ridiculously fast acceleration rates far beyond human reaction time. Worst of all, these dangerous attributes are being used as marketing to sell more vehicles. For shame!