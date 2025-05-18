An OC driver is alive after flipping his car over when a curb was struck

Late this afternoon, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Warner near Bushard lost control, struck a curb, flipped multiple times, and came to rest upside down, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Incredibly, the driver sustained only non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Fountain Valley Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.

Many bystanders jumped into action and began helping the driver out of the vehicle before the police officers arrived—which was lauded by the FVPD as an incredible example of community teamwork.

Based on available data, it’s estimated that rollover accidents account for a significant percentage of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.

Here’s a breakdown of what the data suggests:

Around 20% to 35% of all passenger vehicle fatalities in the United States involve rollover crashes.

in the United States involve rollover crashes. While rollover accidents make up a relatively small percentage of total crashes (around 2-3%), they result in a disproportionately high number of deaths.

The fatality rate in rollover crashes is significantly higher compared to other types of accidents.

It’s important to note that these are general estimates, and the exact percentage can vary slightly depending on the year and the specific data being analyzed. However, the consistent finding is that rollover accidents are particularly dangerous and contribute substantially to traffic fatalities.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.