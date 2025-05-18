Sat. May 17th, 2025
Garden Grove police seek witnesses to a serious motorcycle collision

ByArt Pedroza

May 17, 2025

On May 16th, 2025, at approximately 1:07 p.m., the Garden Grove Police Department received calls for service in reference to an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Magnolia Street & Lampson Ave.

Police officers responded to the collision scene and observed both involved parties, one of which being an unresponsive motorcyclist.

Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel arrived on the scene and began rendering lifesaving medical aid to the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene prior to being transported to a local trauma center, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Garden Grove Police Department’s Neighborhood Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

LOCATION OF OCCURRENCE: Magnolia St. and Lampson Ave.

DATE/TIME OF OCCURRENCE: 5/16/2025 @ approximately 1:07 P.M.

PARTIES INVOLVED:

Driver / Name withheld / 46-Year-Old Resident of Garden Grove

Motorcyclist / Name withheld / 20-year-old, Resident of Costa Mesa

VEHICLES INVOLVED:

2023 Black Chevrolet Silverado pickup

2018 Silver Aprilia RSV4 motorcycle

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and/or has any additional information pertaining to the investigation or has video footage of the collision is encouraged to contact Investigator Yergler by phone at 714-741-5772 or by email at Johny@ggpd.org.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

