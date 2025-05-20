A driver crashed into a fire hydrant at a shopping center in Orange this afternoon

An unfortunate driver somehow crashed their vehicle into a fire hydrant in a parking lot at 1435 W Chapman Avenue, right next to the Ralphs store.

The incident was reported by the Orange Police Department at 12:30 p.m.

While specific nationwide statistics on how often U.S. drivers crash into fire hydrants are not readily available, here’s is some pertinent information:

It happens regularly: Multiple sources indicate that vehicle collisions with fire hydrants are a fairly common occurrence. For example, the Manteca Bulletin reports that in their city alone, drivers shear off 6 to 10 fire hydrants yearly.

Multiple sources indicate that vehicle collisions with fire hydrants are a fairly common occurrence. For example, the Manteca Bulletin reports that in their city alone, drivers shear off More than just accidents: While some incidents are due to general traffic accidents, others involve drivers misjudging turns or simply running into them, sometimes due to “target fixation” where they focus too much on the hydrant.

While some incidents are due to general traffic accidents, others involve drivers misjudging turns or simply running into them, sometimes due to “target fixation” where they focus too much on the hydrant. Fatalities are rare but occur: One report mentions that 32 people died after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant. This indicates that while not frequent, these crashes can have severe consequences.

One report mentions that after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant. This indicates that while not frequent, these crashes can have severe consequences. Underreporting is likely: The City of Portland states they receive reports of over 40 car accidents involving hydrants a year, and note there are also collisions that go unreported until the damage is discovered. This suggests the actual number of incidents could be higher.

The cost to an American driver who crashes into and shears off a fire hydrant can vary significantly based on several factors, but it will likely be in the thousands of dollars. Here’s a breakdown of potential expenses:

1. Repair or Replacement of the Fire Hydrant:

Hydrant Cost: The cost of a new fire hydrant itself can range from $1,500 to $7,000 . Some sources suggest an average replacement cost of around $5,500 .

The cost of a new fire hydrant itself can range from . Some sources suggest an average replacement cost of around . Installation Costs: Installing a new fire hydrant involves labor, site preparation, plumbing work, and permits, which can add another $2,500 to $10,000 or more to the total cost.

Installing a new fire hydrant involves labor, site preparation, plumbing work, and permits, which can add another or more to the total cost. Total Replacement Cost: Combining the hydrant and installation, the total cost could easily range from $4,000 to $17,000 or even higher depending on the complexity of the job and local rates. Some sources cite average total costs with installation ranging from $8,000 to $20,000.

2. Water Loss:

If the sheared hydrant results in a significant loss of water, the local water authority may charge for the wasted water. This cost can vary depending on the amount of water lost and the municipality’s rates.

3. Traffic Incident Fees:

Some cities have specific “impact fees” for damaging fire hydrants. For example, the City of Azusa, California, charges a $2,500 Traffic Incident Hit Hydrant Impact Fee in addition to repair and water loss costs.

4. Potential Fines or Penalties:

Depending on local ordinances, there might be fines associated with damaging public property like a fire hydrant.

5. Damage to Your Vehicle:

The cost to repair your own vehicle from the collision will be an additional expense. This can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars depending on the extent of the damage. If you have collision coverage on your car insurance, this would typically cover these repairs, minus your deductible.

6. Increased Insurance Premiums:

Filing a claim for hitting a fire hydrant will likely increase your car insurance premiums in the future. The exact amount of the increase will depend on your insurance company, your state, and your driving record.

Liability:

Generally, if you crash into a fire hydrant, you will be held liable for the damages. Your property damage liability coverage on your car insurance policy should cover the costs to repair or replace the hydrant and for any water loss, up to your policy limits. If the damages exceed your coverage limits, you would be responsible for paying the remaining balance out of pocket.

