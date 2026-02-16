A scammer stole $40K from an Irvine resident after promising to secure their savings

A resident was recently scammed out of $40,000 after receiving a text message claiming to be a fraud alert from their bank, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The scammer then called the victim and convinced them to withdraw their savings so the bank could “secure” it at another location.

The suspect then arranged for a courier to pick up the money. Shortly after handing off the money, the victim realized it was likely a scam.

Investigators are working to identify where the money was taken.

REMINDER: Banks will never send someone to collect your money.

No legitimate employee will ask you to withdraw cash to protect your account.

Urgency and secrecy are common scam tactics.

Please talk with senior adults in your family about these scams. If something feels wrong, hang up and call your bank directly using the number on your card.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, suspects involved in high-value elder financial scams face severe penalties under both state and federal law. Because the loss exceeds $40,000, the crime is classified as Grand Theft and typically triggers enhanced sentencing for targeting vulnerable adults.

State Penalties (California Penal Code)

Under Penal Code 368, financial elder abuse is a “wobbler” that can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. Given the $40,000 amount, it is almost always prosecuted as a felony.

Felony Elder Fraud: Suspects face 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison.

Suspects face in state prison. Fines: Criminal fines can reach up to $10,000 .

Criminal fines can reach up to . Civil Penalties: California’s SB 278 (effective Jan 1, 2026) and existing laws allow victims to recover treble damages (three times the loss) and attorney fees in civil court.

California’s and existing laws allow victims to recover (three times the loss) and attorney fees in civil court. Restitution: Courts mandate full repayment of the $40,000 to the victim as a condition of probation or parole.

Federal Penalties

If the scam involved text messages (wire communication) or targeted a federally insured bank account, federal agencies like the FBI may bring charges.

Charge Statutory Maximum Penalty Wire Fraud Up to 20 years in federal prison Bank Fraud Up to 30 years and a $1,000,000 fine Money Laundering Up to 20 years per count Conspiracy Up to 5 years in federal prison

Penalties for the “Courier”

Couriers, often called “money mules,” face criminal prosecution even if they claim they were unaware of the full extent of the scam.

Active Participants: Those who knowingly pick up cash are frequently charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Elder Fraud .

Those who knowingly pick up cash are frequently charged with . Recent Sentencing: In a similar 2025 case in Carlsbad, CA, a courier was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of probation for attempting to collect $50,000.

In a similar 2025 case in Carlsbad, CA, a courier was sentenced to and for attempting to collect $50,000. Liability: Couriers can be held personally liable for repaying the full amount stolen from the victim.

