A woman and her boyfriend were arrested after stealing the ex-boyfriend’s car in north O.C.

Earlier on the morning of Feb. 11, police officers located a stolen vehicle that turned out to be less “rom-com” and more “crime documentary,” according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The vehicle was allegedly taken by the owner’s ex, who then decided to go for a joy ride with her new boyfriend.

Spoiler alert: the ride ended with flashing lights and matching bracelets.

The officers located the vehicle and safely took both the female suspect and her new boyfriend into custody.

Valentine’s reminder: Breakups are hard. Grand theft auto charges are harder.

Roses are red, violets are blue… stealing your ex’s car will land you in cuffs, and in jail for a date night for two.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, stealing an ex-partner’s car is typically prosecuted as Grand Theft Auto (GTA) under Penal Code 487(d)(1) or as the lesser offense of Unlawful Taking or Driving of a Vehicle (Joyriding) under Vehicle Code 10851.

Both the female suspect (the principal) and her new boyfriend (the accomplice) face significant legal consequences.

Main Suspect: Potential Penalties

Because the intent to permanently or temporarily deprive the owner of the vehicle is clear, the suspect faces charges that are classified as “wobblers,” meaning they can be filed as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Felony Grand Theft Auto (GTA): Imprisonment: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Fines: Up to $10,000. Prior Convictions: If the suspect has a prior auto theft conviction, the sentence can increase to 2, 3, or 4 years .

Misdemeanor Charge: If filed as a misdemeanor (common for lower-value vehicles or first offenses), the penalty is up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 to $5,000.

The “New Boyfriend”: Accomplice Liability

Under California Penal Code 31, an accomplice who encourages or assists in a crime—such as being a willing passenger in a known stolen vehicle—can be charged as a principal.

Joyriding as a Passenger: A passenger can still face criminal charges under VC 10851 if they knew the vehicle was stolen.

A passenger can still face criminal charges under if they knew the vehicle was stolen. Equal Punishment: If convicted as an accomplice, the boyfriend faces the same sentencing ranges as the primary suspect: up to 3 years in prison for a felony or 1 year in jail for a misdemeanor.

Aggravating Factors

The “rom-com” gone wrong could see enhanced penalties if specific conditions apply:

High-Value Vehicle: An additional 1 year is added to the sentence if the car is worth more than $65,000 , and 2 years if it exceeds $200,000 .

An additional is added to the sentence if the car is worth more than , and if it exceeds . Auto Burglary: If the suspect broke into the car or a garage to take it, they may face additional burglary charges (up to 3 years in prison).

