A person with measles hung out at Disneyland and California Adventure on Jan. 22

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) received notification of a confirmed case of measles who visited Orange County (OC). While infectious, this individual visited the following OC locations:

Thursday, 1/22/26 Disneyland Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disney California Adventure Park, 3 p.m. to closing



People who were at these locations during the date and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed and are advised to follow these recommendations:

Check your immunity status: People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their immunity status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their immunity status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. If exposure occurred less than 7 days ago: Talk to your health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Immunoglobulin is recommended for certain individuals, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity, or those with weakened immune systems.

Talk to your health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Immunoglobulin is recommended for certain individuals, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity, or those with weakened immune systems. If exposure occurred more than 7 days ago: Non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days following exposure.

Non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days following exposure. Monitor for symptoms: Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider immediately for guidance.

Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider immediately for guidance. If you suspect measles: Call your medical provider before visiting any health care facility to avoid exposing others.

“The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer. “Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. There are populations who cannot receive the measles vaccine – whether due to age, health conditions or allergies. Those individuals may face significantly higher health risks when exposed to the virus.”

Measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated are considered protected. Adults born before 1957 or who had measles in the past are generally immune.



Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and it can also spread through direct contact with infectious droplets. Symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the body. Individuals who have unknown immunization status, or who have not received the measles vaccines, are at high risk of developing measles 7-21 days after being exposed.



Routine Measles Immunization Recommendations:

First MMR dose: 12–15 months of age

Second MMR dose: 4–6 years of age

Infants 6–11 months traveling internationally or to areas with a known outbreak should receive an early dose

Vaccinating children, adolescents, and adults helps protect infants too young for vaccination

The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) and recognized national medical associations continue to strongly recommend vaccines to protect children. Learn more here: WCHA Statement on Vaccines.

Clinician and Public Guidance

Clinicians in Orange County should report suspected measles immediately to the HCA’s Communicable Disease Control Division for testing and guidance at 1 (714) 834-8180. Additional information can be found CAHAN – Increase of Measles in California.



Further Questions

Clinicians or members of the public in OC with questions about measles can contact the HCA Health Referral Line at:

Toll-Free: 1 (800) 564-8448 – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TDD: 1 (800) 801-7100 – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Current Situation

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of February 6, 2026 there have already been 733 confirmed cases of measles in 20 States throughout the U.S. By comparison, 2025 recorded 2,267 total cases, the highest annual count in more than 30 years.

For more information on measles visit:

ABOUT THE OC HEALTH CARE AGENCY

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is a regional interdisciplinary health jurisdiction and an accredited health department, charged with protecting and promoting individual, family and community health through partnership and coordination of public and private sector resources.

Visit www.ochealthinfo.com to learn more about services and resources.

While the vast majority of people can safely receive the measles (MMR) vaccine, there are specific medical reasons, known as contraindications, where healthcare providers advise against it.

Legitimate Medical Reasons to Skip or Delay the Measles Vaccine

The CDC and Mayo Clinic recommend that certain individuals avoid the vaccine due to high risk:

Severe Immunodeficiency: People with weakened immune systems from conditions like HIV/AIDS, certain cancers (leukemia, lymphoma), or medical treatments like chemotherapy or long-term immunosuppressive steroids.

People with weakened immune systems from conditions like HIV/AIDS, certain cancers (leukemia, lymphoma), or medical treatments like chemotherapy or long-term immunosuppressive steroids. Pregnancy: Because the MMR is a “live” attenuated vaccine, it is not given to pregnant women due to a theoretical risk to the fetus.

Because the MMR is a “live” attenuated vaccine, it is not given to pregnant women due to a theoretical risk to the fetus. Severe Allergies: Anyone with a history of life-threatening allergic reactions to the vaccine’s components, such as neomycin or gelatin.

Anyone with a history of life-threatening allergic reactions to the vaccine’s components, such as neomycin or gelatin. Acute Illness: Vaccination is usually postponed if a person is moderately or severely ill at the time of their appointment.

Vaccination is usually postponed if a person is moderately or severely ill at the time of their appointment. Recent Blood Products: Individuals who recently received blood transfusions or other blood products may need to wait several months to ensure the vaccine is effective.

Why “Anti-Vaxxers” Avoid the Measles Vaccine

For those without medical reasons, refusal is often driven by a combination of social, psychological, and historical factors:

Misinformation (Autism Claims): The most common reason cited is the debunked fear that the MMR vaccine causes autism. This stems from a fraudulent 1998 study that has since been retracted and thoroughly disproven by numerous global studies.

The most common reason cited is the debunked fear that the MMR vaccine causes autism. This stems from a fraudulent 1998 study that has since been retracted and thoroughly disproven by numerous global studies. Distrust of Institutions: Many individuals harbor deep skepticism toward pharmaceutical companies, government health agencies, or medical professionals.

Many individuals harbor deep skepticism toward pharmaceutical companies, government health agencies, or medical professionals. Preference for “Natural Immunity”: Some believe that contracting the disease naturally is “better” or more “pure” than vaccine-induced immunity, often underestimating the severe risks of measles complications like brain damage or pneumonia.

Some believe that contracting the disease naturally is “better” or more “pure” than vaccine-induced immunity, often underestimating the severe risks of measles complications like brain damage or pneumonia. Complacency: Because vaccines have been so successful at eliminating measles in many areas, some people no longer perceive the disease as a threat and feel the vaccine is unnecessary.

Because vaccines have been so successful at eliminating measles in many areas, some people no longer perceive the disease as a threat and feel the vaccine is unnecessary. Safety Fears: General anxiety about side effects (like fever or soreness) or “overwhelming” a child’s immune system with multiple shots at once.

Measles Deaths (2025–2026) in the U.S.

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, and for a decade (2015–2024), there were zero reported measles deaths in the country. That changed recently due to declining vaccination rates fueled by misinformation:

2025: At least 4 deaths were reported during the largest measles outbreak in 25 years. This included the first U.S. measles deaths in a decade.

At least were reported during the largest measles outbreak in 25 years. This included the first U.S. measles deaths in a decade. Vaccination Status: Over 90% of those infected in recent outbreaks were unvaccinated or had an unknown status, with cases heavily concentrated in “undervaccinated communities” where misinformation is prevalent.

