Gangbanger in north O.C. arrested for the fatal shooting of a man who was playing soccer

Police detectives were finally able to arrest a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened way back on Nov. 19, 2025, according to the La Habra Police Department.

On November 19th, 2025, at approximately 9:30 P.M., LHPD police officers responded to a shooting at El Centro Park, 321 E. Erna Ave.

When the officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male with fatal gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Adam Meza. He was playing soccer when he was shot.

LHPD Detectives immediately launched a homicide investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Detectives were able to formally arrest a suspect on February 6th, 2026. Isaac Gomez, 19 years-old and from La Habra, is currently in custody charged with murder with a gang enhancement. Mr. Gomez is being held at the Orange County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

Meza began cutting hair when he ws 15-years-old. He was known for his charitable work on Instagram and TikTok. A GoFundMe page raised over $5,000 for his funeral.

This investigation is on-going. If you witnessed or have information related to this incident, please contact Detective Angel at (562) 383-4334 or the on-duty Watch Commander at (562) 383-4347.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, Isaac Gomez faces severe potential penalties under Penal Code 187 and related enhancements following his arrest by the La Habra Police Department.

If convicted, the sentence will depend on the degree of murder and specific findings by the court:

Base Sentence for Murder: First-Degree Murder: Typically carries a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. Second-Degree Murder: Generally carries 15 years to life .

Gang Enhancement (PC 186.22): Because the shooting is charged with a gang enhancement, the law adds a mandatory consecutive term. For a violent felony like murder, this typically adds an additional 10 years to the base sentence. In some instances, a gang-related murder conviction can lead to 15 years to life specifically for the enhancement.

Firearm Enhancements (PC 12022.53): Commonly known as the “10-20-Life” law, personally discharging a firearm that causes death adds an additional and consecutive 25 years to life .

Maximum Potential: If convicted of first-degree murder with both gang and firearm enhancements, the aggregate sentence could exceed 50 or 60 years to life , effectively resulting in life in prison without realistic parole eligibility for decades.



Gomez is currently held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail while the investigation continues.

