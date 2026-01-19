Tue. Jan 20th, 2026
Accidents Huntington Beach Motorcycles

A motorcyclist died after a collision in coastal Orange County on Sunday

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 19, 2026
Huntington Beach Police Department Press Release

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, at approximately 1:11 p.m., police officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 11th St. involving a grey Land Rover LR3 and a red Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

Upon arrival, the police officers located the rider of the Harley Davidson, a 21-year-old male from Pico Rivera, unconscious in the roadway.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was later transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care. He eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 62-year-old male from Huntington Beach, was uninjured. The driver of the Land Rover cooperated with investigators, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the rider of the Harley Davidson.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Land Rover was traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway and proceeded to make a left turn to travel northbound onto 11th St. The Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway and entered the intersection of 11th St., where the two vehicles collided.

The collision investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator C. Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Guns Huntington Beach Long Beach

Coastal O.C. homeowner arrested after fatally shooting a man from Long Beach

Jan 19, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Motorcycles OC Sheriff Orange County Public Safety

O.C. Deputies busted illegal e-bike riders and impounded their vehicles

Jan 16, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime SAPD

The SAPD is searching for a hit and run driver in a red Mazda 5

Jan 15, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Fullerton Orange County

Police video released regarding the death of an inmate at a north O.C. city jail

Jan 20, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Bars Costa Mesa Crime Drugs Marijuana Orange County Public Safety Santa Ana

Know your limit police event set for tonight at Salty Bear Brewing in Costa Mesa

Jan 20, 2026 Art Pedroza
Missing Person Orange County Public Safety Westminster

A teenage girl went missing last night in Westminster

Jan 20, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Guns Huntington Beach Long Beach

Coastal O.C. homeowner arrested after fatally shooting a man from Long Beach

Jan 19, 2026 Art Pedroza