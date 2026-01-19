A motorcyclist died after a collision in coastal Orange County on Sunday

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, at approximately 1:11 p.m., police officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 11th St. involving a grey Land Rover LR3 and a red Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

Upon arrival, the police officers located the rider of the Harley Davidson, a 21-year-old male from Pico Rivera, unconscious in the roadway.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was later transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care. He eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 62-year-old male from Huntington Beach, was uninjured. The driver of the Land Rover cooperated with investigators, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the rider of the Harley Davidson.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Land Rover was traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway and proceeded to make a left turn to travel northbound onto 11th St. The Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway and entered the intersection of 11th St., where the two vehicles collided.

The collision investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator C. Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

