Coastal O.C. homeowner arrested after fatally shooting a man from Long Beach

On 1-18-26 at approximately 11:30 pm, police dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence in the 4500 block of Scenario Drive, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was contacted and detained.

Detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded and assumed the investigation. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division and Crime Lab also responded to assist.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries. His name was initially not being released pending notification to next of kin. He has since been identified by the coroner as Tyquan Devone Maurice Rawlins, 35, of Long Beach. He appears to have a criminal record.

Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, Robert Emery, 48, of Huntington Beach, was arrested and transported to the Huntington Beach City Jail and booked on one count of PC 187(a) – Murder.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, please contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

Editor’s Note – an online home listing shows Robert and Niccolina Emery as the owners of a home worth over one million dollars at 4532 Scenario Dr., in Huntington Beach.

Penalties faced by the suspect

obert Emery, 48, currently faces one count of murder under California Penal Code Section 187(a) following the fatal shooting of Tyquan Devone Maurice Rawlins on January 18, 2026.

If convicted, the potential penalties are severe and depend on the degree of murder and any sentencing enhancements:

Primary Sentence (PC 187)

First-Degree Murder: Punishable by 25 years to life in state prison. If “special circumstances” (such as a hate crime or lying in wait) are proven, the penalty can increase to life without the possibility of parole (LWOP) or the death penalty.

Punishable by in state prison. If “special circumstances” (such as a hate crime or lying in wait) are proven, the penalty can increase to or the death penalty. Second-Degree Murder: Punishable by 15 years to life in state prison.

Mandatory Sentencing Enhancements

Because a firearm was used, California’s “10-20-Life” law (Penal Code § 12022.53) typically applies:

Personal Use of a Firearm: An additional 25 years to life is added to the base murder sentence if the defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

An additional is added to the base murder sentence if the defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. Total Potential Term: A conviction for first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement could result in a total sentence of 50 years to life.

Additional Consequences

Fines and Restitution: A maximum fine of $10,000 and mandatory victim restitution to the family of Tyquan Rawlins.

A maximum fine of and mandatory victim restitution to the family of Tyquan Rawlins. Strike Offense: Murder is a “violent felony” and counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law, which would double the sentence for any future felony convictions.

Murder is a “violent felony” and counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law, which would double the sentence for any future felony convictions. Loss of Rights: Permanent loss of the right to own or possess firearms.

