Know your limit police event set for tonight at Salty Bear Brewing in Costa Mesa

Police officers will be at Salty Bear Brewing Co. at 2948 Randolph starting at 5pm tonight, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

If you are interested in meeting with the officers and learning more about the Know Your Limit program, stop by for happy hour.

The Know Your Limit campaign is a program intended to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving and how little it takes to reach the legal limit to drive a vehicle after consuming alcohol. Our officers will invite volunteers to take a breathalyzer test to see if they can guess their blood alcohol content. Take this opportunity to learn some valuable DUI education. We hope to see you there!

Funding for the Know Your Limit program is provided to us by the Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.

“Know Your Limit CA” refers to public awareness campaigns in California, often by law enforcement and the California Office of Traffic Safety, to educate drivers about legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limits (0.08% for adults, 0.01% for under 21/probation) and the dangers of driving impaired, using resources like breath tests and informational materials to promote responsible choices like designating a sober driver.

Key Aspects of “Know Your Limit CA”:

Legal Limits: 0.08% BAC: For drivers 21 and older. 0.01% BAC: For drivers under 21 or on DUI probation.

Program Activities: Police officers conduct outreach in bars, offer voluntary breath tests, and use themed vehicles (like taxi cabs) to engage with the public.

How to Know Your Limit:

Use Apps: Some mobile apps estimate impairment, but they aren’t foolproof.

Some mobile apps estimate impairment, but they aren’t foolproof. Understand Factors: Recognize that factors like your body size and food consumption matter.

Recognize that factors like your body size and food consumption matter. When in Doubt, Don’t Drive: The only way to ensure you’re under the limit is to not drink, or to use a designated driver or rideshare.

