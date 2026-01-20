Police video released regarding the death of an inmate at a north O.C. city jail

The Fullerton Police Department has released a Critical Incident Community Briefing video regarding the death of an inmate at the Fullerton City Jail.

On December 28, 2025, at approximately 10:48 p.m., a Fullerton Police Officer noticed an adult male slumped against a light pole at the intersection of S. Euclid St. and W. Orangethorpe Ave.

The officer contacted the male and subsequently placed him under arrest for public intoxication. The male was cooperative, and he was transported to the Fullerton City Jail and booked at approximately 11:05 PM.

The Fullerton Police Department contracts with Allied Universal to provide jail services. In accordance with department policies and procedures, the on-duty jailer conducted a routine jail cell check on December 29, 2025, at approximately 12:05 a.m. During that check, the inmate appeared to be asleep and breathing.

A subsequent jail cell check was conducted at approximately 1:05 a.m., at which time the inmate was found unresponsive. The on-duty jailer immediately requested assistance and with the help of Fullerton Police Officers life-saving measures were initiated until relieved by the Fullerton Fire Department.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

While Critical Incident Community Briefing videos are required under Assembly Bill 748 when an officer discharges their firearm or uses force resulting in great bodily injury or death, there is no requirement to release a Critical Incident Community Briefing video for an in-custody death when no use of force occurred.

However, we understand the community rightfully has concerns anytime a death occurs while an individual is in police custody. In keeping with the Fullerton Police Department’s commitment to transparency and community engagement, we have chosen to release this video.

Please keep in mind this is an initial review, and our understanding of this incident could possibly change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed, and reviewed. The Fullerton Police Department also does not draw any conclusions as to whether or not our officers or contracted jailers acted within our department policy, and the law, until all the facts are known, and the independent investigation by the Orange County’s District Attorney’s Office is complete.

Please be advised, the images and content of this Critical Incident Community Briefing are graphic, and viewer discretion is advised.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related